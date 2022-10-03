Consultation on second homes tax launched in Gwynedd

Gwynedd Council has launched a public consultation on how to use new powers to clamp down on the number of second homes – including raising council tax by up to 300%.

Councils across Wales will be able set the premium at any level up to the maximum, from April 2023.

It is part of a series of measures set out in the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

Gwynedd Council has voted to consult on the plans, with a report on the results will be presented back to the cabinet at its meeting on November 22.

“As a council, we have been charging a council tax premium on second homes and long-term empty properties since 2018,” said Gwynedd Council’s Finance Cabinet Member Councillor Ioan Thomas.

“We are proud of the fact that the money collected is being used to provide affordable and suitable homes for local people.

“Following the Welsh Government’s decision, we now have the right to further increase the premium. Before the full council comes to a final decision on 1 December, we are carrying out this public consultation to gather the views of the public.

“This will ensure that every councillor has all the relevant information, including feedback from the public on the possible impact any change may have on the county’s communities.

“That’s why we’re urging anyone who has a view on this important subject to take this opportunity to have their say.”

Second homes tax

A tax on second homes in Wales has already raised millions for local councils, campaign group Cymdeithas yr Iaith has previously said.

A second home is defined as a dwelling which is not a person’s sole or main home and is substantially furnished.

This can include properties used for short-term holiday lets which are subject to council tax and don’t qualify for the statutory exemptions.

A long-term empty property is defined as a dwelling which is unoccupied and substantially unfurnished for a continuous period of at least one year.

