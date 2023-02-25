Consultation opens on major hospital development in Hywel Dda health board

Hywel Dda University Health Board has opened a public consultation on plans for a new planned and urgent care hospital.

The consultation, which runs until 19 May is seeking feedback on the three potential sites under consideration for the hospital as part of the health board’s wider strategy to improve health and care in the region.

Last year plans were submitted to the to the Welsh Government, which if successful, could result in around £1.3billion of investment into health and care in mid and west Wales.

The foundation of the plan, which was developed following consultations in 2018, is to bring as much care as possible closer to people’s homes, with plans for a network of integrated health and care centres, designed with local communities, across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire in mind.

Potential sites

Steve Moore, Hywel Dda UHB Chief Executive, said: “Our consultation sets out three potential sites for a new Urgent and Planned Care Hospital in the south of the Hywel Dda University Health Board area – two near Whitland and one near St Clears.

“We do not have a preferred site and we have not bought any site or land for this development.

“Purchasing a site and delivering the new Urgent and Planned Care Hospital is subject to the Welsh Government funding, which is not yet confirmed, and if successful, would take several years to achieve.”

The current consultation is open to members of the public – people who live, work, or have an interest in the area, as well as organisations working in or interested in health and well-being, on the potential sites for the new hospital.

Lee Davies, Hywel Dda UHB Executive Director of Strategy and Planning, added “We want to meet with and hear the views of as many people in our communities as possible during the consultation.

“To help members of our communities to learn more about the plans for our new urgent and planned care hospital, we have arranged a number of public drop-in events – both in-person and online – for people to share their views with us. We look forward to meeting with members of our communities during the coming weeks.”

The public drop-in events will be held between 2pm and 7pm:

10 March, The Great Hall, Guildhall, Cardigan

14 March, Selwyn Samuel Centre, Llanelli

16 March, Haverfordwest Rugby Club, Haverfordwest

21 March, Ivy Bush Royal Hotel, Carmarthen

24 March, Regency Hall, Saundersfoot

28 March, Llandybie Public Memorial Hall, Llandybie

17 April, Whitland Sports and Social Club, Whitland

21 April, Morlan Centre, Aberystwyth

24 April, St Clears Leisure Centre, St Clears

In addition to the drop-in events, three online sessions are planned for:

6:30pm, 13 March

1pm, 23 March

10am, 16 March

Details of the consultation, including information on how to register for the online sessions, copies of the consultation documents in a range of formats, and details of how to share your views, are available here.

