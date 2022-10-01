Consultation opens on major project that could change the shape of Bridgend town centre

Residents of Bridgend County Borough are being encouraged to have their say on a major development that could change the shape of Bridgend town centre.

A public consultation is underway on creating a new multi-million pound learning and skills campus for Bridgend College at Cheapside in the heart of the town.

The £50 million plans include constructing a new six-storey building on the site of the former town centre police station, and a second building which would replace the former multi-storey car park which had to close in 2021 due to structural issues.

The main building would include a 200-seat auditorium and provide a base for departments covering performing arts, catering, visual arts, business, cosmetology, hair and beauty, additional learning needs and independent living skills.

The second building would feature mostly classrooms and teaching space for childcare, social care, health and wellbeing and higher education courses.

Between them, the buildings will serve at least 1,000 staff and students, creating greater footfall through the town centre and generating support for local shops and traders as well as fresh investment.

Regeneration

Councillor Neelo Farr, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said: “We want this to act as an anchor project within our town centre regeneration plans and make Bridgend a unique destination for state-of-the-art learning and training opportunities.

“Together with our plans for developing enhanced public transport links which will make it easier for people to access its facilities, this proposal forms an important part of the council’s Regeneration Masterplan, and I hope that as many people as possible will take part in the consultation and have their say.”

To find out more and take part in the consultation, visit www.asbriplanning.co.uk before the deadline of 12 October 2022.

