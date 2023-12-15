Consultation opens on pay increases for Senedd Members

Emily Price

A consultation is underway into proposals for an increase in salaries and business costs for Members of the Senedd and their staff.

The Independent Remuneration Board of the Senedd – the independent body which makes decisions on Members’ pay – is seeking views on proposed changes to the amount of support available to MSs.

The consultation includes a number of proposals related to the increased costs of living including the amount which Members can claim for costs such as running their local offices, travel and accommodation for Members who live outside Cardiff.

Whilst Members’ pay increase will remain at the 3% cap, which was agreed at the start of the Sixth Senedd, the Board proposes that the cap for Members’ staff is lifted and their pay for 2023/24 should be increased according to the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) Wales figure of 5.7%.

Review

The Chair of the Remuneration Board, Dr Elizabeth Haywood, said: “Our annual review of support provided to Members of the Senedd aims to make sure it remains fit for purpose for the next financial year. Its purpose is to enable them to perform their duties, as well as ensuring value for money and transparency in the use of public funds.

“Although inflation has fallen in recent months, the Board recognises the impact inflation has had on Members’ budgets and the challenges staff continue to experience as a result of the increased cost of living.

“The consultation includes a number of proposals related to inflation such as increasing the amounts which Members can claim to cover the costs of their duties.

“We also looked closely at the salaries of Members’ staff, recognising the ongoing high cost of living and the nature and value of the role.

“The Board therefore propose that the cap on Members’ staff salaries is raised and increased by the ASHE Wales figure of 5.7% for 2023/24.

“It has also proposed mechanisms to ensure that Members’ staff pay does not fall below the Real Living Wage.

“We now look forward to hearing people’s views on these proposals to help shape a fair final offer.”

Earnings

Members’ pay was set for the 6th Senedd in 2021 and was adjusted annually according to the change in ASHE annual gross median earnings in Wales, to a maximum of 3%.

This year’s ASHE figure, published in November 2023 is 5.7%.

If you would like to submit a response to the Remuneration Board’s consultation you can email [email protected]

The consultation sets out proposals for changes which need to be agreed before the start of the next financial year.

The deadline for submitting responses is 17:00 on Friday 26 January 2024.

