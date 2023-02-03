Consultation opens on proposals to require all new homes to be built with faster download speeds

The Welsh Government has announced a consultation which would see all new build house equipped with gigabit broadband capability.

The proposals outlined in this consultation will amend building regulations to require developers of new build homes to install gigabit connections capable of faster download speeds.

The new plans would ensure a gigabit-capable connection is installed in a new build home subject to a £2,000 cost cap per dwelling.

If a gigabit-capable connection is not being installed, the next fastest broadband connection would be installed without exceeding the £2,000 cost cap.

It’s hoped faster and more reliable internet speeds will deliver a more equal Wales by enabling access to educational opportunities and civic participation online as well has helping communities and families stay connected.

The proposal supports the objectives of the Welsh Government’s national framework for development, Future Wales with the objective to support the provision of digital communications infrastructure and services across the country.

Responses

This “gigabit capability” proposal will for the most part be fibre and will require developers to install underground ducting to enable connections to be made to buildings.

The consultation announced today will close on the 28 of April 2023, followed by the publication of responses and subsequently legislation being laid before the Senedd.

Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething said: “Access to fast and reliable broadband is an essential utility. It enables access to lifelong learning opportunities and public services, tackles social isolation, enables flexible home working and brings people together to tackle local and global issues.

“The pandemic has also undoubtedly brought the need for good future-proofed connectivity into sharper focus.

“The proposals we are consulting on will help us go further and faster to make our homes fit for the future. I urge individuals, businesses, charities and everyone in between to respond to the consultation and have your say!”

The proposed new requirements are designed to align with current housing development practices and will ensure that all developers are taking the necessary steps to equip new build homes with gigabit-ready infrastructure and gigabit-capable connections whilst minimising burdens.

Essential

The new regulations will require each dwelling (including each individual dwelling in multi-dwelling buildings) to be equipped with the required infrastructure to support at least one gigabit-capable connection.

This includes in-building and exterior infrastructure located anywhere within the site such as in the footpath, driveway or common area leading from the building.

Minister for Climate Change Julie James said: “Broadband connectivity is already standard in many developments, but with so many people working from home, it is now essential.

“By requiring all housing developers to include gigabit broadband capability in their new-builds, these proposals will help ensure the ability to connect to the internet is a given, regardless of where you live.”

