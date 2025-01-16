Consultation phase for 33 storey co-living development in city centre commences

Public engagement for one of the tallest buildings in Cardiff is set to commence this month.

The Custom House Street project is being developed by Watkin Jones, the UK’s leading developer and manager of residential properties for rent.

The development of the long vacant brownfield site in the city centre will provide approximately 400 co-living units, typically for young people wanting a more convenient and community-focussed housing option.

The proposed 33-storey building is located 300 metres east of Cardiff Central station and the Cardiff Bus interchange, and will offer high-quality studios in a modern and flexible co-living environment.

Pre-planning

The development is currently still in its pre-planning application phase, and Watkin Jones, in collaboration with Lichfields, the planning consultants, is holding two virtual webinars this month to gauge the views of, and obtain suggestions from, the local community and stakeholders on the plans ahead of submission.

Iain Smith, Planning Director at Watkin Jones, said: “The webinars will provide us with the opportunity to engage with the community, understand their perspectives and ideas.

“This feedback will help shape our development plans, ensuring that the final submission aligns with the needs of the surrounding community and future residents.

“As an experienced developer and manager of co-living, the sessions will also provide a platform for the community to ask questions about this emerging form of housing.”

Co-living

The co-living concept is relatively new to Cardiff, but is already popular in other cities including Bristol and London, offering a convenient and flexible style of living.

Designed by Rio Architects, the individual bedrooms provide comfortable living, dining, sleeping and relaxing spaces alongside an en-suite bathroom, while shared communal kitchens, living spaces and events encourage social interaction and a community-oriented lifestyle. Other shared facilities will include a gym, gardens and co-working spaces.

For more information on the development, or to register an interest in attending the webinars, please visit Custom House Street, Cardiff – Home.

