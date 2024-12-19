Consultation set to close as council considers changes to care service fees

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A public consultation over plans to update a council’s care charging policy – which could see charges imposed on some services which were previously free – will end tomorrow.

According to a Cyngor Gwynedd guideline report, if the policy changes go ahead they could affect adults who receive council care and support.

The council states that to “ensure a balanced and sustainable budget” for the future, consideration is being made to adding a right for the council to charge for specific services which it has historically provided free of charge – such as day care services.

Until now the council has used its discretion and not charged for a number of services.

Review

But the council is now being required to review its fees “in a timely manner” to ensure that fees charged reflect the costs of providing the services.

The changes, the council website states, are being proposed to ensure the council’s policy continues to comply with the requirements of the Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014.

Non-residential services that are provided free of charge due to Gwynedd Council policy, include day care, second carer services and supporting people services.

Services that must be provided free of charge, according to regulations, include transport to day services where the transport is provided as part of meeting a person’s needs.

Maximum amount

The council notes the act “requires that no one pays more than they can reasonably afford,” and that it is the Welsh Government that sets the maximum amount councils can charge as fees for care.

It added: “No individual will pay more than £100 per week for their non-residential care – which includes any care that is not provided in a residential or registered nursing home.

“Individuals will also have the right to a financial assessment in order to determine their contribution in accordance with their financial situation.”

The council has presented the policy changes on its website, and is keen to seek answers. The consultation is available here.

A paper copy of the questionnaire is at Gwynedd Libraries, at Siop Gwynedd Caernarfon, Pwllheli or Dolgellau. Responses must be submitted by December 20, 2024.

