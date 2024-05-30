Consultation to be held on speed limit reduction

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

A consultation will be held on proposals to drop the speed limit on a rural road from 60mph to 40 due to road safety concerns.

Powys County Council want to start the process of implementing the new speed limit along parts of the B4392 as it comes into the village of Guilsfield from the direction of Arddleen.

This is because developers Williams Homes (Bala) have started building 28 affordable homes in a field the outskirts of the village.

The field fronts onto a sweeping corner of the B4392 road where the speed limit is currently 60 mph.

Once built It is expected that the houses will be handed over to the Clwyd Alyn Housing Association.

‘Potential for accidents’

Road safety concerns were raised during consultation phase of the planning application that there could be the “potential for accidents” due to how close the site is to the entrance to the village.

That traffic speed surveys along the B4392 between Guilsfield and the village of Arddleen showed that the average traffic speeds along this section of road supported the introduction of a 40mph speed limit.

In light of the housing scheme, a traffic regulation order extending the 40mph buffer zone on the stretch of road has been proposed/

A month long consultation needs to take place as part of the legal process to make the order.

Using delegated powers yesterday (29 May) the council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Liberal Democrat Cllr Jackie Charlton signed off on the proposal.

The report said: “(The) decision to authorise the Traffic Regulation Order consultation procedure is initiated in accordance with The Local Authorities’ Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England and Wales) Regulations 1996 for the proposed new 40mph speed limit along part of the B4392 in the village of Guilsfield.

“And if no substantive objections are received the proposal be implemented.”

Protocol

Under the council’s protocol if the decision is not called in for scrutiny by Powys councillors, Cllr Charlton’s it will come into force five days after being taken.

According to the report this means the decision would be “effective” on Thursday, June 6.

Drawing up and funding the scheme to introduce the 40mph speed restriction was a planning obligation for the developers as part of the original outline planning consent which was issued in July last year.

The proposed 40mph buffer zone was included amongst the documents submitted as part of a further detailed planning application which was approved by Powys planners in April.

The fee to process the traffic order has been paid as long ago as December 5.

The applicants will also be paying for the new speed limit signs and road markings.

