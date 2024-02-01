Contest to be held to search for Caernarfon’s Curry King or Queen

Gŵyl Fwyd Caernarfon is an annual food festival held in the town, and it is widely accepted to be amongst Wales’ largest food festivals. The event, held this year on May 11, costs north of £40,000 annually, and the festival committee holds events throughout the year to raise funds.

A staple of the festival’s calendar of events by now is the annual curry competition, and this year the contest will be given a special twist.

Osian Owen, who represents the festival’s committee said: “The competition’s concept is simple.

“Anyone is welcome to register to compete in advance, and contestant need not be professional chefs or have any experience – the ethos of the night is to share good quality, homemade food in a relaxed atmosphere.

“Contestants will be invited to bring a large, homemade pot of curry on the night. And then the Cofis will decide the winner of the competition by scoring each curry on special cards provided on the night.”

Curveball

But this year’s event promises to be like no other, as organisers have introduced a curveball to proceedings. For the first time, two competitions will be held, one with non-professional amateurs competing, and the other pitting representatives of the town’s many curry houses against each other.

Osian continued: “One thing we are not short of in Caernarfon are curry houses, and what better way to promote those establishments than a Cofi Curry-off?

“All will be friendly of course, and above all it’s an opportunity to celebrate Caernarfon’s rich culinary culture together. We would like to emphasise that professionals and non-professionals won’t be competing against each other.”

Organises believe that the blind tasting format, where each curry is tasted anonymously, allows diners to judge on taste alone, and therefore ensures a fair and impartial evaluation.

“So, as well as contestants, we will need ordinary curry-lovers to be judges on the night. Bring your family and friends and plenty of wine; it’s a very enjoyable occasion.

“Our curry competition encapsulates all the food festival is about. Celebrating the social aspect of sharing good food.”

“Tickets are £15 and are available online or at Palas Print bookshop in Caernarfon.”

Organises wish to make clear that a list of ingredients will be made available on the night, and it is the attendees’ responsibility to identify any allergens.

Caernarfon’s 7th annual Curry Competition will be held on February 9th at Feed My Lambs, Caernarfon at 7pm. Those wishing to compete should contact organisers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

