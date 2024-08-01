Contractor appointed to build Holyhead Border Control Post

The Welsh Government has appointed Kier to build a new multi-million-pound Border Control Post (BCP) in Holyhead.

A total of 30 BCPs are being built across the UK to enable physical checks to be carried out on certain goods entering from the EU as required under the Brexit trade deal.

The BCP will be responsible for carrying out inspections on imports such as animals, plants and products of animal origin entering Wales from the Republic of Ireland.

The posts are required to be biosecure so that inspections of live animals, meat and plants can take place without risk of contamination and must also have vets on site to carry out inspections.

They must also offer large parking areas for HGVs.

Office space and the inspection buildings will be built on a 15-acre site under two miles from the Port of Holyhead and will feature separate inspection areas that will check for pests and disease.

The inspection buildings will be large enough to service all HGV sizes whilst also providing offices, staff welfare facilities and other amenities.

Ground works

The first phase of the project has now begun with ground works starting on site, followed by the construction of the steel frame, roofing, cladding and glazing.

The site works will also include traffic flow management lanes, fencing, staff parking, sustainable drainage, screening and other sustainable solutions such as rainwater harvesting.

Kier will also work with local schools and colleges to identify learning opportunities that are aligned to the national curriculum, highlighting transferable skills for a career in construction.

Benefits

Sarah Morton, regional director for Kier Construction North & Scotland, said: “Our design and delivery team has worked closely with the Welsh Government to plan the build of this important new border post and entry point to the UK and we are excited that the project is underway.

“We look forward to using our wealth of construction expertise to create a high-quality building that will bring lasting benefits to Wales.”

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “I am pleased the contract with Kier is now in place to enable the completion of construction work on the new Border Control Post in Holyhead.

“Holyhead Port is hugely important, both for the Welsh economy and as a vital link between the UK and Ireland. The control post will help safeguard around 700 existing jobs on Anglesey, while providing new local employment opportunities both during construction and during its operation.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

