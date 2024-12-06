Controversial cycleway in Grade I listed park set to open

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A new cycleway and footpath, described as a “big black tarmac road” running through a popular Cardiff park, will open within days.

Knights Brown started construction on the shared cycleway and footway going through Roath Recreational Ground in February.

The construction of the path through the Grade I-listed park, which is part of a wider Cardiff Council scheme to improve the area, was heavily criticised by residents and park users because of the design and size of it.

M4-style lighting

Lights lining the path, likened to M4-style lighting by one campaigner, eventually had to be removed.

People have also pointed to the width of the path (5m) and its general appearance, saying it is not in keeping with the rec.

We understand the cycleway and footpath will fully open once additional fencing is erected to protect the grassed areas between it and the Ninian Road footway.

Once the fencing is up, the cycleway can be opened for use along the whole length. This is anticipated to happen early next week at the latest.

On its website, Knights Brown said it expected the cycleway to be completed by autumn this year.

Crossings

Works on and around Roath Rec, which include installing new crossings, bus stops and paths, are part of Cardiff Council’s plans to improve connectivity in the area and encourage people to travel by using public transport or walking and cycling.

A number of key stakeholders told Cardiff Council at a scrutiny committee meeting in October that it had lessons to learn from the way it carried out works on the park, including the way it consulted with people on the plans.

One resident, Peter Banks, said at the meeting: “What we have got is a great big black tarmacadam road that goes for 400 yards, then you have got to get off your bike, cross Ninian Road and continue on.

“We haven’t got a nice, environmental, blended cycle path. We have got a great big road, black tarmac going through the middle of a beautiful listed park.”

One transport expert said the fragmentation of the information on the council’s project was hard for public accessibility and a number of residents said they didn’t think consultation was widespread enough.

The chair of Friends of Roath Park, Margaret Richards, said she did not have direct contact with the planning team about the scheme and saw information about the scheme on lamp-posts.

Rugby club

Cardiff Saracens Rugby Club said it supported the cycle path, but was left to “scramble” for a new pitch to play on when it found out the number of pitches at Roath Rec would be reduced from four to three.

Cardiff Council’s director of planning, transport and environment, Andrew Gregory, admitted there was room for improvement in terms of the way the council engaged with people about the scheme.

In a statement read out at the meeting, Cadw also said the council should have carried out a heritage impact assessment from the outset.

Mr Gregory said the scheme would play a crucial role in promoting travel by walking and cycling.

About the length of the path, he added it had to be 5m wide because Welsh Government policy requires footways to be 2m wide and cycleways to be 3m to 4m wide.

The council’s head of transport, Claire Moggridge said she thought the consultation process carried out by council workers was “very robust”.

At the scrutiny meeting in October, she said: “They have worked very hard and I support them 200%. We consult with many people, not just the local residents and everybody has conflicting views.

“It is difficult, but as Andrew said, we acknowledge that maybe we can look at that again and we are committed… to look again.

“Each scheme is different. How we consulted on the closure of the bus station historically followed a certain communication process, how we consulted on the tram train… followed a certain process.

“Every project requires to be assessed in its own means. This is by no means a large value project for us and maybe that is where we made the error.”

