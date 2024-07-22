Controversial portable cabins allowed to remain for five more years

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

A site made up of nearly 100 portable cabins just metres away from peoples’ back gardens will remain in place for a minimum of five more years.

Vale of Glamorgan Council initially allowed the site of 90 temporary units to be built on the former Eagleswell Primary School site in Llantwit Major without planning permission through special powers.

The planning powers, known as permitted development rights, are usually used in an emergency – in this case, the housing of Ukrainian refugees – but the scheme must eventually get planning permission within 12 months of the date of construction starting.

Complaints

Residents who live next to the site have complained about the development and the way the council has handled it for months, but they will now have to continue living with the structures after the council’s planning committee granted the site permission on Friday, July 19.

One resident, David Thomas, who spoke at the planning committee meeting, said: “A temporary application referencing an emergency situation was first highlighted some two years ago.

“By the time the planning application has reached its course, this development will have impacted the lives both physical and mental of the residents directly around the site and the wider community for some seven years.

“That does not feel temporary to those affected.

“It also raises the question of whether a future application will be applied to extend any temporary use.

“As I have mentioned, trust in this process has been lost.”

Eagleswell School closed in 2015 and was allocated as a site for 72 homes in the council’s local development plan (LDP).

Some residents suggested in the past that the site should be used for a new health centre as more provision is needed in the town.

A few residents living directly next to the portable cabins site said they would be happy for the site to be used for housing, but argued that the development in its current form is an eyesore – an opinion shared by some planning committee members.

Cllr Christine Cave said: “When I had the site visit today… it was really interesting to see it from other peoples’ gardens.

“I have to tell you… I was totally shocked.”

She later added that she thought the units looked like shipping containers.

One resident we spoke to in May said his property was within 10m of the portable homes and alikened them to sheds that “don’t even blend in”.

Cllr Charles Champion said he wasn’t in favour of the application as it stood before the committee and suggested that seven of the cabins backing on to residents’ properties be moved elsewhere.

However, the committee did not fully agree with this and the idea was not carried forward.

Pride

Planning committee member, Cllr Nic Hodges, said he didn’t recognise some of the terms being used about the site and said the builds were of good quality when he visited them.

He added: “I would be proud to own or live in a building like this.”

Members did concur on the need for a clear exit strategy for the portable homes.

The council did say that the units are easily demountable, but they have not given a date for when they will be removed or re-located.

Committee member Cllr Ian Johnson, said: “I do accept the reasons [for the site]… it is emergency housing for refugees from Ukraine and people who are homeless in our own communities.

“If we can have a condition… of an exit strategy I would be happy to support this.”

The application was approved with an amendment to include a condition requiring an exit strategy for the site.

