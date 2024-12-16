Conwy teenager duets with Welsh icon Aled Jones in memory of late sister

A grieving teenager teamed up with Welsh singing star Aled Jones for a touching duet in memory of her beloved younger sister who died aged 13.

The poignant performance took place at the Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospice in the Conwy Valley where Efa Dafydd, 17, said her final goodbyes to Mabli.

The moving occasion was filmed as part of a special episode of S4C’s Canu Gyda Fy Arwr (Singing with my Idol), which is set to be broadcast at 7pm on Christmas Day.

A-Level student Efa is now a huge supporter of Tŷ Gobaith which cares for children with life-threatening and terminal illnesses and supports families through their grief.

She and her family were given the opportunity to use the hospice’s Snowflake room – a tranquil space giving grieving families a chance to say goodbye to their children in the days before they are laid to rest – when her sister Mabli died suddenly aged 13 in 2022.

Aled Jones, who has released over 40 albums in 50 years and sold over 10 million records as well as being awarded an MBE for services to music and broadcasting and charitable services in 2013, has been the hospice’s patron for 20 years.

Canu Gyda Fy Arwr, produced by Caernarfon-based production company, Cwmni Da, gives someone special the opportunity to fulfil their dreams of sharing the stage with a Welsh musical icon, regardless of their ability or experience.

Not only do participants get to sing with a chosen Welsh musical star on Canu Gyda fy Arwr, but they will also rub shoulders with two others as Tik-Tok sensation Bronwen Lewis and top tenor Rhys Meirion fronts the show.

The Christmas episode will see Bangor-born Aled, who grew up on Anglesey, and Efa performing Mabli’s favourite song, Hafan Gobaith, amid Tŷ Gobaith’s stunning estuary views.

“It was really emotional going back to Tŷ Gobaith with the cameras rolling and remembering the last time I was there, but it was also a connection I shared with Mabli, and I guess it was a reunion of sorts,” said Efa, who attends Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy in Llanrwst and only performed her first solo last year in a school musical.

“I was really nervous, especially once I was stood next to Aled, but we did a practice run with the presenters, singer-song writer Bronwen Lewis and opera singer Rhys Meirion, before filming for real. To be honest, I’ve not heard myself singing yet and so Christmas Day will be a great surprise. I genuinely couldn’t tell you whether it was good or not!

“I started singing when I first lost my sister. My mum and I discovered lots of new Welsh songs, and it really helped the grief journey because we could relate to the lyrics.

“After my sister passed, I really started looking up to Aled because of his generosity and kindness. He obviously helps Tŷ Gobaith so much.

“It really was an unforgettable experience. Ty Gobaith overlooks the River Conwy where my sister and I grew up. We’d often dance together and have bedroom parties but not much singing went on. She was very much the joker and wouldn’t have let me live it down had she seen me singing on TV!”

Mabli died suddenly on April 2, 2022. Tests have been unable to discover a cause, leaving the family with no answers.

“There was only a year between us and so growing up, we were more like twins,” explained Efa, who has dedicated her time since Mabli’s death to fundraising for the hospice which has included a tractor run which raised £8,600.

“It was a very difficult time and it’s still difficult. There are two ways of looking at it. While there’s no explanation, we are glad we didn’t see her suffering with illness. We try to look at the positives.

“After my sister had passed, Tŷ Gobaith hospice offered us a place inside their Snowflake room instead of Mabli being kept in hospital. They took care of her between the day of her passing and her funeral, doing her hair nicely and playing her favourite songs, one of which was Hafan Gobaith. This is why it was chosen for the programme.

“Saying thank you would never be enough for me. Tŷ Gobaith did absolutely everything in their power to help and even now, they’re still taking care of us.

“One of the things that hurt the most in the beginning was not being able to get out of bed. It’s something that has stuck with me because now, the only purpose I feel in life is to help people and I really wanted to help Ty Gobaith so I could keep her memory alive.”

The intimate performance sees Efa and Aled singing to a small gathering of family, friends and hospice supporters.

Series producer and director Siwan Haf said: “This show is all about giving people the unique experience of singing with their musical idol.

“Aled already had a connection with the hospice through his charity work and when we heard Efa’s very emotional story and her special connection with the hospice, it felt right to stage the performance in the place that meant so much to them both.

“It was emotional, but both felt very strongly that they wanted to give something back to the hospice that had helped Efa’s family. And Aled is so passionate about the charity work he does for Tŷ Gobaith, it was a special moment for him too.

“Aled Jones is an icon, and it was a privilege working with him. He really enjoyed being back home. The programme begins with a conversation on a rib ride on the Menai Strait which was exciting and again something unique for him as he was able to see the isle from a different angle.

“It’s a real feel-good and emotional episode. Tŷ Gobaith welcomed us with wide arms. I’d like to thank all the staff and the families for their kind co-operation and show the amazing work they do.”

Canu Gyda Fy Arwr: Aled Jones will also see Aled returning to his roots and surprising his friend and accompanist Anette Bryn Parry at his old Sunday School in Llandegfan, Anglesey, where they are treated to a special rendition of his hit, Walking in the Air, sung as a duet by two young choristers from Bangor Cathedral, in Welsh.

Elsewhere in Canu gyda Fy Arwr: Aled Jones, opera singer Rhys Meirion, who hails from Porthmadog and now lives in Pwllglas, will sing his first duet with Aled on Penmon Beach.

Canu Gyda Fy Arwr: Aled Jones will broadcast on S4C at 7pm on Christmas Day.

English subtitles will be available and the programme can also be viewed on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other streaming platforms.

