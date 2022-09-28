Cool new interactive map shows where in Wales you can find the cheapest Wetherspoons pint

With energy prices on the up and interest rates putting the squeeze on people’s mortgage payments, many will be looking to cut costs elsewhere – including on a night out to the pub.

A handy interactive map updated this month compares the prices across every Wetherspoons in Wales, and even allows you to compare drinks with each other.

It has been created to show just how much drink prices can very across geographic areas – even ones very close to each other.

And the map also says a lot about regional pockets of wealth and poverty in Wales, with the price of a pint in some areas much higher than others.

Unsurprisingly, it suggests that the highest prices in Wales are to be found in Cardiff – with a pint of Carling in The Mount Stuart in Cardiff Bay costing £3.69 compared with just £2.35 at the David Protheroe, Neath, to the west.

Tourist areas also seems to be hotspots for higher prices with a pint of Guinness costing £3.59 at The Palladium on Llandudno’s promenade compared with just £2.85 at the Sir Samuel Romilly in the middle of Barry, despite the latter being only a mile’s walk from Barry Island.

‘Vary massively’

There are some surprising variations in prices, too, with Captain Morgan rum costing £2.79 in central Cardiff but £4.39 down in the Bay.

For wine drinkers, there is more consistency in prices across Wales, with a glass of Merlot costing £2.85 everywhere but Cardiff where the price is raised to £3.20.

The cheapest drinks in the north of Wales seem to be in Shotton in Flintshire where a pint of Guinness will only set you back £2.69 and a Carling £2.49.

The map also allows prices in Wales to be compared with England, with London having the most wince-inducing menu. A pint of Carling will set you back £5.79 at the Moon Under Water in Leicester Square, while a pint of Guinness is £6.25 at the same venue.

There are also surprisingly expensive pints in less affluent areas, with a pint of Guinness at Sheffield, Stanstead and Birmingham airports coming in at over £5 each.

Veronica Fletcher of Pantry & Larder who put the map together said it showed that “drink prices vary massively across the UK”.

“And it’s not just as simple as London being more expensive than the rest of the UK,” she said. “For example, a bottle of Prosecco at my local costs £16.39.

“Less than three miles away, the exact same drink is 39% cheaper. Interestingly, certain drinks such as Camden Hells lager are significantly cheaper in Scotland.”

