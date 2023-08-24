Corbyn backs Scottish indyref2 and says Labour should support it
Jeremy Corbyn has said he hopes there is a referendum on Scottish independence “soon” and that a future Labour government would support it.
Speaking at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Islington North MP was questioned by a member of the audience about his stance on independence.
During his time as Labour leader, Mr Corbyn held a number of positions on Scottish independence, telling journalists during a visit north of the border in the lead-up to the 2019 election there would not be a vote on independence in the first term of a government he led, before saying later there would not be one “in the early years” of a new parliament.
At the event on Thursday, Mr Corbyn said he would not have allowed another referendum in the first two years of his premiership.
Democratic right
He told the crowd at the Freemason’s Hall in Edinburgh: “Yes, I do support the principle of having a referendum and I hope that happens soon.
“I suspect the British Government will try and oppose it – I hope that a Labour majority would also support a referendum.
“I think it’s a democratic right to decide your own future.”
Mr Corbyn later added: “My view is that if the people of Scotland want that referendum to defend their future, then they should have that right.
“I don’t think there should be a power of veto by the UK Government or the UK prime minister on this.
“I made clear before the 2019 election that if we went into government we would be accepting of the principle that if Scotland wanted a referendum after two years, that would be what we would agree to do – that’s what I said at the time and that’s what I stand by.”
Mr Corbyn – who was kicked out of Labour in a row over antisemitism – also told the event he had “been very badly treated” by the party, but he pledged to work for his constituents if he is returned to the seat at the next general election, which is expected next year.
Jeremy Corbyn couldn’t even make his mind up about Brexit ( for fear of losing votes ). Now that he has no chance of losing votes, because he is not in the race.
He declares for Scottish.Nationalists, talk about appealing to the audience. He says what he what his audience wants to hear. A bit like his best mate Drakeford here in Wales.
Corbyn is a Lexiteer. He wanted Brexit to happen, but wanted the Tories to get the blame for it.
Corbyn knows how to rock Starmer’s boat and he will wind a few people up before any GE comes along. If SNP do well Starmer may need them to give him a working majority. That will hurt his Unionist way of thinking.
The unlikely event of a hung parliament could go into the unionists favour. If the SNP fail to prop up Starmer resulting in the Tories retaining power then they may not have a leg to stand on about Scotland being governed by a party it didn’t vote for. Personally I believe Scotland has the right to hold a second referendum if it wanted to, however I don’t think one will be held anytime soon, at least not in the 2020s. Even if they had the power to do so they will not call one unless they were certain to win,… Read more »
SNP will not do well Jezza is supporting their desire for Indy ref 2. What Jezza supports goes POP. Look at Boris’ majority all thanks to Jezza, wait till he says Starmer is a jolly good fellow.
Does anybody realise that Murray Foote the new CEO of SNP was a former editor of the Labour-supporting Daily Record, Mr Foote was the architect of The Vow on the eve of the 2014 referendum.
Just what happens to politicians at the end of their time ?
JC is in danger ⚠️ of becoming Englands DET – just focusing on legacy and what History will say about them.