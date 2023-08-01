Core valley line rail services set for disruption in August as Metro work continues

Travel disruption and noise disturbances are expected on Core Valley Line services throughout August as Transport for Wales (TfW) continues carrying out major work on the South Wales Metro.

Residents living near the rail line in Merthyr Tydfil have received letters from TfW warning of “noisy” work as engineers carry out “a significant amount of Metro preparation work” during the day and night.

Throughout August, piling, track installation, vegetation management and platform waterproofing will be carried out leading to some line closures.

TfW have said much of the work needs to be carried out at night when trains are not running and have urged passengers to check before they travel.

Criticism

The following closures will be in place in August:

From 21:10 and 05:15 each night from July 31 to August 4, buses will replace trains between Radyr / Pontypridd and Treherbert / Aberdare / Merthyr Tydfil.

From August 6 – 7 buses will replace trains between Radyr and Merthyr Tydfil / Aberdare / Treherbert.

Between 21:10 and 05:15 each night from August 8 – 11, buses will replace trains between Radyr and Merthyr Tydfil / Aberdare / Treherbert.

From August 13 – 16, buses will replace trains between Pontypridd and Merthyr Tydfil / Aberdare.

Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council, Andrew Morgan recently criticised TfW for providing unreliable rail replacement buses whilst work on the multi million pound South Wales Metro is carried out.

Some residents living near the rail line in Merthyr Tydfil have complained of noise from engineers working on the track late at night and during the early hours of the morning.

Merthyr Tydfil resident Thomas Dafydd said: “There’s been a few occasions now where I’ve been woken up at around midnight to the sound of banging and grating from engineers working on the line.

“I’m sure when the Metro is finished it will be great – but for the people living nearby it’s been a nightmare. I’m just glad it’s the school summer holiday so my daughter wont be tired at school like she was a few months ago.”

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said: “When we have potentially disruptive work taking place for the South Wales Metro we write to residents living close to the railway line to let them know.

“Metro is being purpose built for Wales’ future. It will be a modern, efficient and sustainable way to travel but there may be temporary periods of change to your journey plans while be build it.

“Where possible we’re scheduling the transformation work to take place during less busy times to minimise disruption. We’re offering connections between rail services and bus services.”

