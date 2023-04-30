Coronation allegiance oath in support of King ‘tone deaf’, campaign group says
Plans to ask the public to pledge their allegiance to the King during the coronation have been branded “offensive, tone deaf and a gesture that holds the people in contempt” by a pressure group.
Charles’s coronation will include the first Homage of the People – a modern addition to the ancient ceremony that will see people across the UK and overseas realms invited to swear an oath of allegiance to Charles.
Graham Smith, a spokesman for Republic, which campaigns for the abolition of the monarchy and its replacement with a directly elected head of state, said: “In a democracy it is the head of state who should be swearing allegiance to the people, not the other way around.
“This kind of nonsense should have died with Elizabeth I, not outlived Elizabeth II.”
“In swearing allegiance to Charles and his ‘heirs and successors’, people are being asked to swear allegiance to Prince Andrew too.
“This is clearly beyond the pale,” Mr Smith added.
Lambeth Palace said it was hoped the significant change to the historic service will result in a “great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King” from those watching on television, online or gathered in the open air at big screens.
It replaces the traditional Homage of Peers in which a long line of hereditary peers knelt and made a pledge to the monarch in person.
A Lambeth Palace spokesman said the homage is “very much an invitation rather than an expectation or request”. People might join in if that feels right for them as they would take part in the national anthem.
He added: “It’s simply an opportunity offered by the Archbishop so that, unlike previous coronations, those who wish to join in with the words being spoken by the Abbey congregation could do so in a very simple way.
Homage
“For those who do want to take part, some will want to say all the words of the homage; some might just want to say ‘God Save The King’ at the end; others might just want it to be a moment of private reflection.”
The liturgy – the words and actions of the coronation service – has been revealed after it was chosen in consultation with the King, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Government.
The Homage of the People was introduced to allow “a chorus of millions of voices” to be “enabled for the first time in history to participate in this solemn and joyful moment,” Lambeth Palace said.
The Archbishop will call upon “all persons of goodwill in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other realms and the territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.
The order of service will read: “All who so desire, in the abbey, and elsewhere, say together:
“All: I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”
It will be followed by the playing of a fanfare.
The Archbishop of Canterbury will then proclaim “God Save The King”, with all asked to respond: “God Save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live for ever.”
Transport Secretary Mark Harper and Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator Shabana Mahmood both told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that they would make the pledge, while Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay suggested he would opt out.
Mr Harper told the programme: “When His Majesty became King most Members of Parliament actually retook the oaths that we take to His Majesty and I am very happy to do that again.
‘Unite around the Crown’
“I think the coronation is going to be a fantastic moment for the country, to bring the country together to unite around the Crown and I think a fantastic advertisement for our nation across the entire world with hundreds of dignitaries coming to the country.
“It is a big opportunity for Britain.”
Ms Mahmood, an MP, added: “I think it is a lovely idea to involve the people and instead of a homage of the peers, as it used to be, it is now a homage of the people.
“Like all Members of Parliament I have already sworn my allegiance to the King.
“I am a practising Muslim, I did that on my holy book. I was very proud to do so and I will be joining in at the weekend as well.”
Mr Ramsay said: “I will watch it because I think it is a key time for the nation but I think that the idea of a pledge is possibly somewhat outdated.”
Is it 2023 or 1623? Why do we tolerate all this cr*p? We must be soft in the head.
The best bit, listen to the BBC and the rest, you’ll swear the whole country is behind this nonsense.
Yes, you’re right. The BBC will make it appear as if there is a street party in every neighbourhood. They will say that one million people lined the streets of Llundain when in fact that is only one person out of every 68 and Huw Edwards will get his knighthood. I’ll be cutting my hedges.
I’ll swear at the alleged king, but as to swearing allegiance…
Get your Anglo-Saxon Sweary dictionary at the ready.
“May the King live for ever.”
Half a dozen words that sum up the the utter absurdity of this circus.
You are absolutely right. And Welby has a right to sit in the House of Lords and open his mouth in the Wastemonster madhouse.
We the Welsh people are not even on the Royal Standard absolutely Disgusting and they want the Welsh people to swear allegiance to the Royal family they must be joking come on people or Wales Wake UP
And still the Welsh people, wave the Union Jack and visiting monarchy. It’s just depressing.
We aren’t because they have no authority to do so. As the Kingdom of Wales was illegally annexed due to the Tudors not having the Brythonic Crown that was in the possession of Owain Glyndwr when he disappeared. Hence why Their Princes can’t get involved in its governance and why they cannot add Wales to any Royal Standard. Why else do you think Charlie’s Crown in Caernarfon was made out of Plastic? This is also why Wales need not jump through the same Hoops that Scotland or England would have to if they left the Union. The Senedd need to… Read more »
Just f*ck *ff
As an oath, I like it.
Catch me ever swearing allegiance to a man who took the title to my country but never managed more than a garbled imitation of a parrot when it came to my language, had no interest in our culture, economy or history, gave the title to his son who cheers only England during E & W sports matches…
Bought a holiday home…
If I may, I’ll borrow your words and shout them at the appropriate moment.
Wait for people asking you “did you swear allegiance to the King?” It will be another Brexit-like divisive moment.
I am asked to:
– Swear allegiance to a foreign king …
– … of a foreign country …
– … in a foreign language.
You take that as a “No” from me.
Apparently, and I quote directly, “it’s a new tradition”.
Now, if that isn’t an oxymoron (stress on the last two syllables), I don’t know what is.
Not Happy,why couldn’t we have had this option when The Late Richard Booth was crowned King Richard I of Hay on Wye
Let’s call it what it is – A Cult. If a hundred people worship one man, He’s a Cult leader. If a man is worshipped by 55 million people, he gets called a King. Crazy!
Today it has been announced that the event has increased in cost from £100,000,000 to £250,000,000. It went up by £150m overnight. This man could not care less if you have food in your cupboard, heating in your home or a roof over your head. What an example eh? The French had the right idea.
It’s all to do with fooling an already naive public that Charles actually cares about speaking or promoting Cymraeg when he doesn’t. His words mean nothing. It’s a PR stunt by Clarence House. to give the impression he and the scrounging Royal family are relevant in the 21st century. Just look how Charles imposed his England supporting son and squeeze as Prince & Princess of Wales. No respect. arrogance personified. Remember, in 1969 reneged on his promise to serve the people of Wales sending 54yrs serving himself, or should I say, being served.. And during his sham marriage to Diana.… Read more »