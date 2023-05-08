Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Coronation bank holiday re-designated in Torfaen to celebrate rugby club’s promotion

08 May 2023 2 minute read
Pontypool RFC

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

The Coronation bank holiday has been re-designated in Torfaen to celebrate a rugby side’s long awaited return to the top flight of the Welsh Game.

Pontypool sealed a return to the Welsh Premiership, the top tier of the domestic semi-pro game, at the weekend.

That prompted the leader of Torfaen Borough Council, and committed Pooler fan, Anthony Hunt to declare today’s bank holiday – denoted as a celebration of the Coronation of Charles III by the UK Government – would serve a different purpose.

The Labour councillor tweeted: “I hereby declare Monday to be a Bank Holiday in Torfaen. Let the celebrations begin.”

As well as adding colour blocks of red, white and blue – denoting Pontypool’s traditional hooped jerseys – to his tweet the councillor also included a laughing face emoji, perhaps indicating the changed status of the bank holiday wasn’t 100 per cent official.

Pontypool have been undefeated in the Welsh Championship this year and have been able to gain promotion having been denied either through heart-breaking on field losses or league restructuring when promotion was suspended.

In 2012 the club faced an uncertain future after it lost a high court challenge to the Welsh Rugby Union’s league restructure which saw it relegated from the premiership.

The council leader however appeared to concede his powers over bank holidays, which are set by the UK Government, were limited when he confirmed, in a reply tweet, he couldn’t declare further bank holidays with local side Talywain also celebrating a league championship.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter Cuthbert
Peter Cuthbert
3 hours ago

Great stuff! We need more of this kind of subversion, and well done Pontypool.

6
Reply
Arthur Owen
Arthur Owen
2 hours ago

Not merely ‘undefeated’ but invincible,there is a difference.

3
Reply
Dai Rob
Dai Rob
1 hour ago

Da iawn Pooler!!!

1
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.