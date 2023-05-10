‘Coronation’ postbox has been repainted back to its original colour

A controversial postbox to mark the coronation of King Charles has been repainted back to its original colour.

The post box, one of four coronation postboxes unveiled across the UK, was subjected to continual defacing with stickers and graffiti when it was unveiled.

Despite subsequent efforts to clean it up, it was continually targeted. Now it appears Royal Mail has taken the decision to revert it back to its original red colour.

The postbox was pictured being painted around midday today with Twitter users taking pics of what has become the famous post box in Wales.

Dim byd fel côt o baent newydd, nag oes? pic.twitter.com/E038yaeMsF — Y Rhys Olaf (@RhysCaerdydd) May 10, 2023

Originally stickers were applied to the post-box within hours of it being unveiled outside the Owain Glyndŵr pub in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Members of the public criticised the decision to place the post-box decorated with a Union Jack flag and the coronation’s official emblem nearby a pub named after a Welsh hero who led a fifteen year revolt to end English rule in Wales.

During his fight for Welsh independence, Owain Glyndŵr seized a number of walled towns and castles built by the English and was the last man, born and raised in Wales, to have the title of Prince of Wales.

While some commentators on social media appeared to predict and support the vandalism of the box, others, including Welsh Conservative councillor for Radyr and Morgantown Calum Davies, reported it to Royal Mail and Cardiff Council and by mid-morning on Thursday the stickers had been ripped off, but their outline remained visible.

In the following days leading up to the coronation the post-box was covered in stickers and graffiti.

A “Not My King” protest took place on the city’s streets on Saturday, with people gathering by the statue of Aneurin Bevan on Queen Street from 12.30pm before a march took place.

It was followed by a “Big Republican Lunch” in Bute Park – a play on the name of the Big Coronation Lunches that communities have been encouraged to hold to mark the occasion.

The organisers behind the protest in Wales, Cymru Republic, previously held a demonstration during the King’s visit to Cardiff following his accession to the throne.

Groups had been warned that under new laws to curb protests which came into force last week anyone found disrupting infrastructure such as roads, airports and railways would be dealt with swiftly and could face 12 months behind bars.

Republican protesters were arrested in London on Saturday morning prior to the coronation getting underway.

