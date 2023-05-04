Coronation postbox plastered with Welsh independence stickers

A specially decorated coronation postbox has been plastered with various Welsh independence stickers less than 24 hours after it was unveiled outside the Owain Glyndŵr pub in Cardiff.

Members of the public criticised the decision to place the postbox decorated with a Union Jack flag and the coronation’s official emblem nearby a pub named after a Welsh hero who led a fifteen year revolt to end English rule in Wales.

During his fight for Welsh independence, Owain Glyndŵr seized a number of walled towns and castles built by the English and was the last man, born and raised in Wales, to have the title of Prince of Wales.

Plastered

Yesterday afternoon, a CPD Cefn Hengoed Gweriniaeth Cymru (Republic of Wales) sticker appeared on the Royal Mail postbox.

During the night, Yes Cymru, Wrexham Lager and Welsh Football Fans for Independence stickers have all been placed on the box to cover King Charles’ coronation emblem.

The box was one of four made by Royal Mail to commemorate the King’s coronation on Saturday with three other special boxes placed in Westminster, Edinburgh and Northern Ireland.

Following the unveiling of the postbox in Cardiff, Twitter users voiced their outrage over the box’s location nearby the historical pub.

Outrage

One Twitter user said: “Right outside Owain Glyndŵr. There we are then.”

Another said: “I’ll try not to let my dog cock his leg up on it.”

Multiple commentators also predicted the postbox will be vandalised before King Charles’ coronation on Saturday.

One Twitter user said: “Royal Mail has unveiled a blank canvas for pro-independence graffiti in Cardiff.”

Another said: “There’s a Coral’s close by. Decent odds on that postbox being trashed before Saturday I’d reckon.”

“Graffiti”

Welsh Conservative Councillor for Radyr and Morgantown, Calum Davies responded to the news of the new look postbox by alerting Royal Mail and Cardiff Council via Twitter to the “graffiti”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

