Corris Railway back on track after Covid as Special Santa trains end ‘a good year’

Corris Railway will end what they say has been a good year in festive style with two days of Santa Special trains on December 10 and 11.

The railway’s chairman Richard Foyn said that they were now back on track and that considerable progress had been made by volunteers and partners, following two years of disruption caused by Covid.

The first quarter saw an important part of the improvements to Corris station completed with a new platform and track layout, which included a traverser to allow locomotives to run around their trains.

Work also continued on an embankment south of Maespoeth Junction which will eventually allow passengers a longer journey along the Dulas Valley.

“This part of our work depends on funding and the availability of suitable materials, machinery and qualified operators, so it is inevitably somewhat stop-start but progress has been steady and is satisfactorily visible,” added Mr Foyn.

“Our new steam engine, which is being constructed by Alan Keef Ltd, steamed for the first time in September and, if fundraising continues successfully, we plan to have it into service in 2023.”

‘Volunteers’

Work has also continued on the next new-build carriage number 24 which, when complete, will see first class travel available on the railway for the first time in nearly a century, Richard Foyn said.

The railway’s heritage waggon fleet continues to receive care and attention, whilst the waggon shelter at Maespoeth Junction now has a slate roof.

“We have caught up with the Covid delays to the Your Railway for The Day bookings whereby individuals or groups of up to six can pay to drive trains and work as guards and signalmen,” Richard Foyn added.

“All of this has been achieved by a small number of volunteers and we would be delighted to welcome more to the ranks.”

The Santa trains will leave Corris station at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm and advance ticket sales are advised.

Visit the Corris website for contact details and information about the railway and all projects.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

