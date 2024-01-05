Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Corris Railway shortlisted for national award for new locomotive

05 Jan 2024 2 minute read
Corris Railway’s new Falcon locomotive in steam.

Corris Railway’s new Falcon steam locomotive is in the running for a Heritage Railway Association Award for the second year running.

In 2022, the locomotive was nominated following its initial steaming at Alan Keef Ltd in Ross-on-Wye.

For the 2023 awards, it is again on the list following its entry into traffic at Corris in September.

Construction

There are now two steam locomotives permanently based on the line for the first time since 1948.

The award winner is chosen by readers of Steam Railway magazine and Corris Railway is competing against nine other projects that were completed in 2023.

These include Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways for their new steam locomotive ‘James Spooner’ and Llangollen Railway for completing an extension of the running line and construction of a new station at Corwen.

Booklet

Corris Railway Society members hope that readers will vote for them here before the closing date of January 8.

The railway has produced a 3- page booklet, illustrated throughout in colour, telling the story of the Falcon locomotive from start to completion.

The book costs £3 and can be purchased from the online shop at www.corris.co.uk .

Public service trains on Corris Railway resume at Easter but the volunteer workforce will be busy with maintenance and restoration work ahead of the new season.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.