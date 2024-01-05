Corris Railway shortlisted for national award for new locomotive

Corris Railway’s new Falcon steam locomotive is in the running for a Heritage Railway Association Award for the second year running.

In 2022, the locomotive was nominated following its initial steaming at Alan Keef Ltd in Ross-on-Wye.

For the 2023 awards, it is again on the list following its entry into traffic at Corris in September.

Construction

There are now two steam locomotives permanently based on the line for the first time since 1948.

The award winner is chosen by readers of Steam Railway magazine and Corris Railway is competing against nine other projects that were completed in 2023.

These include Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways for their new steam locomotive ‘James Spooner’ and Llangollen Railway for completing an extension of the running line and construction of a new station at Corwen.

Booklet

Corris Railway Society members hope that readers will vote for them here before the closing date of January 8.

The railway has produced a 3- page booklet, illustrated throughout in colour, telling the story of the Falcon locomotive from start to completion.

The book costs £3 and can be purchased from the online shop at www.corris.co.uk .

Public service trains on Corris Railway resume at Easter but the volunteer workforce will be busy with maintenance and restoration work ahead of the new season.

