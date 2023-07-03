Cosmetics manufacturer pledges to create new jobs in Wales after Nottingham factory closure

A company which manufactures products for Boots has confirmed plans to expand the workforce at its plant in Wales after announcing the closure of a factory in Nottingham, with the loss of hundreds of jobs.

Fareva, which makes products including the No.7 line, has opened a consultation with staff at its Thane Road, Beeston, plant, which currently employs around 800 people.

Employees have been told that that production would continue in Nottingham until 2024 and no redundancies would be made until early next year.

The French firm says it will create an extra 150 jobs at its factory in Pontyclun, with priority given to workers from the Nottingham plant.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “The effects of Covid and the recent political unrest in Europe have been unprecedented.

“Production volumes have decreased due to some customers moving production in-house and remaining business volumes are lower than their pre-Covid levels.”

The plant in Pontyclun employs close to 200 workers. It was supported by a £7m investment from the Welsh Government in 2010 after Fareva bought the former L’Oreal factory in Talbot Green.

The money from the Welsh Government went towards new equipment and production lines at the factory.

The Usdaw union described the closure of the Beeston plant as “devastating news for the staff and the local community”.

Mark Wheatley, area organiser for the Usdaw union, said: “We will now enter into consultation talks with the company, where we will interrogate the business case for their decision.

“In the meantime we are providing our members with the support, advice and representation they require at the very difficult time, as we seek to secure the best deal possible.”

