Cosy Cinema plans 15 pods for city centre

Moviegoers in Newport will soon be able to enjoy cosy movie experiences at a new venue in the city centre.

Council planners have given Cosy Cinema the green light to install 15 ‘pods’ on the lower floors of the Chartist Tower.

Overnight stays

Each pod measures 5 by 2.5 metres and can accommodate up to six people for daytime showings of films.

Cosy Cinema has also won permission to provide overnight stays at the pods for up to two adults and a child.

The heated and air conditioned pods will contain a Playstation games console and access to entertainment streaming services.

The space will also contain six shower and toilet rooms, as well as a laundry and storage area for staff, or ‘pod keepers’.

Prominent position

Newport City Council planners noted the unit was initially marketed for food and drink use but had “remained vacant” despite the “wider redevelopment” of Chartist Tower, the majority of which is now a four-star Mercure Hotel

Granting planning permission with conditions, they concluded “the proposed development will bring this prominent corner unit back into a sustainable use having been vacant for many years”.

