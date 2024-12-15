Could relaxed tip-booking rules help cut city’s fly-tipping problem?

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Relaxing the booking policy for Newport’s tip could help increase recycling rates, a councillor has claimed.

Newport City Council runs a strict booking system at its Household and Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC), off Docks Way.

Cllr Andrew Sterry said the “majority” of fly-tipping incidents reported to him in his Lliswerry ward “are for plastics and glass”.

“I fully believe if residents didn’t have to book a slot at the recycling centre for actual items like plastics, glass and cardboard we would reduce the amounts of fly-tipping on our streets,” Cllr Sterry wrote to the council.

Tip booking defended

In response, Cllr Yvonne Forsey, the cabinet member responsible for waste services, defended the tip booking system as “efficient” and “adequate”.

Cllr Sterry also asked whether “pop-up recycling centres” could be launched in areas with fly-tipping problems.

“Both of these suggestions would increase the city’s stats on recycling,” he claimed, noting that clearing fly-tipping was “ultimately costing the taxpayer hundreds of thousands” of pounds.

“Could you look into this or come up with any other suggestions that may help with the reduction of fly-tipping?” Cllr Sterry asked the cabinet member. “I am aware that residents can request for more recycling bags, if needed.

“However, currently we do have a major problem with fly tipping even though they already have access to more recycling bags.”

Fly tipping stats

In response, Cllr Yvonne Forsey, the cabinet member for climate change, said the city council’s recycling rates for plastics, glass and cardboard were already “high”.

Residual waste analysed comprised less than 2% paper and cardboard, and less than 0.5% plastics and glass, she said.

Cllr Forsey said the type of waste fly-tipped in Newport “can vary, but is commonly either bulky items or mixed waste coming from households not participating in the recycling scheme”.

Official statistics published for 2023/24 show black bags of household waste were the most-commonly fly-tipped items, and made up nearly half (48%) of all reports.

Those figures also showed more fly-tipping incidents were reported in Newport than in any other Welsh council area that year.

“Adequate”

Turning to the appeal for more relaxed rules at the tip, Cllr Forsey said the HWRC permit scheme is “efficient, with easy booking and adequate access, including same-day appointments available”.

“Current provision and accessibility are considered adequate, and no changes to HWRC access are needed,” she added.

“Any consideration for a trial of pop-up recycling points would require prior assessment to determine viability and costs.”

