Council abandons plans to mothball Miners’ Institute

Controversial proposals to mothball Blackwood Miners’ Institute to save money have been abandoned

The future of the cultural venue had been under threat as part of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cost-cutting measures.

The mothballing plan sparked widespread opposition, with support for the ‘Stute coming from hundreds of protesters marching through the town centre, from opposition politicians, and from a member of Manic Street Preachers.

The council has confirmed the venue will “remain open for the future” after securing Arts Council of Wales funding.

‘Off the cards’

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, council deputy leader Cllr Jamie Pritchard said the ‘Stute “is going to continue” and the mothballing proposal is “off the cards”.

He said the council had “listened” to residents and accepted some were “sceptical about the consultation” on the mothballing plan, adding a “strong bid” for arts funding worth £210,000 was enough to secure the venue’s future.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, who represents Blackwood and was one of the organisers of the march in support of the ‘Stute, welcomed the council’s decision as “excellent news” and a “victory for common sense”.

He said the town was “really pleased the Arts Council of Wales has given the grant” to the venue, and added the “heritage of Blackwood is saved”.

Cllr Etheridge claimed the controversy around the mothballing plan “could have been avoided” and suggested the strength of public support for the venue had proved its importance to the town.

“I believe people power has won the day,” he added.

Succeed

Cllr Pritchard said the council wanted to see the ‘Stute succeed and will “make a good go of it in 2025”.

But he said those who had opposed the mothballing proposals should now show their support for the venue by attending events there.

“It’s up to the public and the politicians to come to Blackwood Miners’ Institute and keep it more vibrant for the future,” he said.

“It’s about getting the people into the building to see the place thrive.”

The council is also looking at “more options for the venue to be run in a different way”.

Cllr Pritchard said this exploratory work could see some public services moved into the building “to keep it more sustainable”, but stressed nothing had been decided or approved to date.

Any diversification of the ‘Stute would also have to satisfy the Charity Commission, he added.

The deputy leader also said there were “no changes as far as I’m aware” to jobs at the venue.

Caerphilly Council has confirmed a new events and activity calendar will be developed beyond the original proposed closure date of March 31, with details announced “in due course”.

