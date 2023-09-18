Council accused of going ‘part time’ after cabinet meetings slashed

Emily Price

A council has been accused of going ‘part time’ after the number of cabinet meetings were slashed by half.

A Plaid Cymru councillor for Caerphilly has slammed the decision by the Labour controlled council which will see the number of meeting reduce from fortnightly to monthly.

Cllr Lindsay Whittle says even under the previous number of meetings councillors were already “rushed off our feet”.

He said he was informed of the change via an email from council chief executive Christine Harrhy and that no mention of the cabinet meeting changes had been made despite a number of meetings with her.

Under fire

The local authority has recently come under fire for continuing to allow staff to work from home post pandemic – a policy the council says reduces its carbon footprint whilst allowing employees to have a better work-life balance.

Cllr Whittle said: “I am staggered as a former leader for nine years who led a great team that dedicated their lives to every single day of the week to cabinet duties.

“We met every fortnight and were rushed off our feet many a time – probing officers’ work, scrutinising decisions at all levels, meeting staff regularly and bringing forward so many reports.

“The current Labour administration tells us we are in a crisis and there is no money available while people are working from home with many complaints from constituents about not getting replies to correspondence.

“There have been cuts to services, higher council tax and yet the cabinet thinks it is fine to meet just 12 times a year for between £35,640 and almost £60,000 each a year in allowances. They are on a good number. Labour is now turning Caerphilly into a part-time local authority.

“The next round of local elections cannot come quickly enough for my party, other parties and the most important the general public. Is this value for money? I think not.”

Fellow Plaid Cymru councillor Greg Ead added: “So we now have a part-time, work from home council led by senior councillors who do not feel that it is necessary to meet more than 12 times a year to run the council.

“Whatever happened to civic responsibility and scrutiny of Senior Officers? Or has the Leader and his Cabinet chums given up any pretence of leading this authority?”

Nation.Cymru contacted Caerphilly Council for comment but did not receive a response.

