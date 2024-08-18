Council announces multimillion pound road refurbishment programme

A local authority has launched a major road refurbishment programme which will run until October.

As part of Carmarthenshire Council’s on-going Capital investment, it is investing £2 million this year in improving road surfaces.

Resurfacing works are planned at various locations across the County, with around 23 individual sections of road to be resurfaced in the coming months.

Preventative works

The resurfacing programme is in addition to a significant programme of preventative surface treatment, which is now almost complete, restoring surface condition, sealing cracks and improving skid resistance.

All works will be notified in advance with signs erected at each location, and full details of traffic management proposals published on Causeway one.network.

Several locations will require full road closures to safely carry out the works, however these closures will be highlighted in advance, and in coordination with transport operators and emergency services.

Where necessary the works will be carried out during off-peak hours with road closures and diversions typically in operation from 7:00pm.

Motorists are being urged to take extra care and where possible plan journeys to avoid these areas whilst these essential works are being carried out.

Emergency access and access to business premises will be maintained during the works as far as possible.

Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services – Cllr Edward Thomas said: “Transportation and highways play a key role in supporting and sustaining our communities to be healthy, safe and prosperous.

“It is well documented that the significant financial strain upon all public sector organisations have a great impact upon on our services to our residents, however, I am pleased that we have been able to invest £2million, through the capital investment programme this year to improve road surfaces in Carmarthenshire.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

