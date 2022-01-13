Council approves plan for new Welsh medium primary school

Rhiannon James, local democracy reporter

Plans for a Welsh language primary school have been approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

The new school includes a nursery, special educational needs accommodation and a play area. It will replace Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon Primary School which is at full capacity and unable to be extended.

It will be located on the former site of Cwmcarn High School, which closed in October 2018 and was demolished in June 2019.

The new predominantly single storey building will have a capacity for 420 pupils and 94 nursery infants.

Part of the development will be built on the former school’s car park and playing field.

Approximately 132 car parking spaces are proposed in the development – including four disabled spaces and 61 reserved for drop-offs and pick-ups.

In a planning committee meeting held on Wednesday, January 13, Cllr Roy Saralis praised the number of car parking spaces available to parents dropping off children.

Cllr Saralis, who represents Penmaen, said: “This is a major issue in primary schools across the county, having 60 car parking spaces – this is a massive plus.”

‘Improve road safety issues’

Cllr John Taylor, who represents the Aber Valley ward, said that this scheme would improve road safety issues in Abercarn – where the school is currently based.

Cycle racks and a bus bay will also be built.

The council’s Landscape Architect recommended the roof be made of non-reflective material, as it will be seen from the A467.

An alder tree and an ash tree will be removed to accommodate the proposed new northern access road. The application states that any detriment to the landscape will be rectified by future tree planting.

The landscaping scheme included hard and soft areas, bulb planting and wildflower seeding. This was determined not “robust” enough by the council’s landscape architect, and will be revised.

The former school’s performing arts building remains on the site and now has a bat roost – this is located outside the boundary of the new development and is not a concern.