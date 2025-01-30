Council asked to explore scheme promoting plant based diets

Council chiefs who represent one of Wales’ largest agricultural sectors have been asked to explore a scheme promoting plant-based diets which has been adopted elsewhere.

In response, cabinet member Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen said Carmarthenshire Council, which owns farms, was analysing food impacts but that rural and agricultural landscapes like Carmarthenshire’s required “a more nuanced and sophisticated approach”.

He was answering a question at a council meeting from a member of the public, who said a study in the publication Nature Food showed that plant-based diets resulted in 75% fewer greenhouse emissions, water pollution and land use than diets containing more than 100g of meat a day. Plant-based diets, it said, were also shown to cut the destruction of wildlife by 66% and water use by 54%.

Treaty

The member of the public, Hsui-Mien Wu, asked the council to contact Edinburgh Council to learn about its experiences of endorsing a plant-based food treaty and to carry out an impact assessment like Edinburgh had.

Cllr Vaughan Owen, cabinet member for climate change, decarbonisation and sustainability, said the council acknowledged the findings of the study. Any changes, he said, needed to benefit the local economy, environment and community well-being.

“While we welcome collaboration and an integrated impact assessment like Edinburgh’s, our rural and agricultural landscape requires a more nuanced and sophisticated approach,” he said.

“Rural counties like Carmarthenshire must balance sustainability with the unique challenges and opportunities of supporting local farming communities.”

The Plaid cabinet member said around 85% of greenhouse gas emissions from animal-based products stemmed from production methods and associated inputs, which varied widely. Carmarthenshire, he said, was well positioned to support sustainable, locally produced animal-based foods while also reducing reliance on imports.

He added: “The plant-based treaty, while principled, lacks the flexibility needed to support diverse rural economies like ours.”

Sustainability

Edinburgh Council adopted the non-binding plant-based treaty in 2023 and said it will improve access to plant-based foods for residents. It already offered daily vegetarian or vegan options at its schools.

Cllr Vaughan Owen said Carmarthenshire Council had begun analysing the impact of the local food system, primarily focusing on the food for its schools, care homes and leisure centres.

He said one piece of work was a re-design of the primary school menu to prioritise sustainably-sourced meat and vegetables from Welsh and UK farms, including one of its own farms.

This particular farm, he said, had adopted “regenerative” food production which absorbed carbon emissions and enhanced biodiversity. Cllr Vaughan Owen said the council was also developing a county-wide sustainable food strategy.

In response, Ms Wu said she felt the council still ought to endorse the plant-based treaty. Cllr Vaughan Owen said he’d be happy to meet and discuss how the council could involve the wider community in shaping its approach to climate and nature challenges.

