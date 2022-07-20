Council bans dogs from sports pitches and children’s play areas

Rhiannon James, local democracy reporter

Newport councillors have unanimously approved to ban dogs from sports pitches and children’s play areas across the county.

The new rules also state that all owners must keep dogs on leads in all council-owned cemeteries, and they must remove – and have appropriate means to remove – their dog’s faeces on all public land.

This is part of Newport City Council’s new Public Spaces Protection Order 2022-2025 which was approved at a full meeting on Tuesday.

This PSPO specifically covers dog control and aims to target “irresponsible dog owners”.

A consultation on the new rules found that 58% of 335 respondents were in favour of banning dogs from sports pitches.

Dogs are banned from sports pitches during their respective seasons:

Football: 1st July to 30th April.

Rugby: 1st September to 30th April.

Cricket: 1st April to 30th September.

At the meeting Cllr Yvonne Forsey, who represents Rogerstone West, expressed her support for the rules and added: “I think we should do everything we can to protect children.”

Ringland councillor Laura Lacey said that dog foul could cause “awful wounds” and said: “Even if you pick after a dog, you don’t always get everything.”

Enforcement

Two Independent councillors Cllr Kevin Whitehead and Cllr Allan Morris said they supported the rules but questioned the council’s ability to enforce them.

The rules will be enforced by authorised council officers and police constables, who can also request for dogs to be put on leads if they are not “under proper control”.

Failure to comply with the rules is a criminal offence and could will in a fine of up to £1,000 – these can be issued on the spot by a police officer or constable or a council officer.

Labour councillor for Alway, Alex Pimm, suggested that “dedicated dog walking and running areas” should be created in future.

