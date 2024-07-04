Council car park could be used to ease matchday congestion for Wrexham home games

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

Plans to use the car park of a council office to alleviate parking problems for Wrexham’s return to League One next season, are set to be considered next week.

Attendances at the Racecourse Ground have increased significantly since the football club was taken over by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

However, with more than 12,500 people now able to fit into the stadium, the Red Dragons’ popularity has led to parking issues in surrounding areas, leading to frustration for local residents.

Members of Wrexham Council’s executive board are now due to consider proposals to use the car park of the local authority’s housing depot to provide additional matchday parking.

The site on Ruthin Road in Wrexham has 135 spaces and deputy council leader David A Bithell (Ind) believes it could help to address the situation as Wrexham prepare for their first season in League One since 2005.

Congested

Speaking at a media briefing held yesterday (Tuesday, 2 July), he said: “We think it’s an opportunity to alleviate some of the pressures and concerns on matchdays because the Racecourse Ground and Mold Road is quite congested.

“Parking’s at a premium around that vicinity and we have we have had complaints from local people about parking and people blocking residential drives.

“We had a meeting with Rob McElhenney, and we said we were considering looking at parking proposals.

“The football club has got no objection to additional parking because it supports the wider aspects of the football ground.

“I’m not sure when we’re going to get it up and running but we’re going to try and do it as soon as we can.”

Payment would be required to park at the site under the proposals, with any income generated going into the council’s housing revenue account.

Minor upgrades

If approved, minor upgrades would be carried out to pedestrian routes between the car park and the stadium, which is located within a 15 minute walking distance.

Cllr Bithell said it could also be used for special events and at busy times of years to serve the wider city centre.

He also revealed that talks had been held over the possibility of using the car park as a park and ride facility.

He said: “Tentatively, we have held an initial discussion with a bus operator to ask if they would be interested in running bus services.

“At this stage, I would say it’s only an early discussion, but I think we need to keep all the options open.

“The football club are in League One and there’s going to be bigger attendances next season.

“When the new stand is eventually agreed, car parking around the city centre is going to be maxed out, so some of this is future proofing for the long term as well.”

The report will be considered by executive board members at their next meeting on Tuesday (July 9, 2024)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

