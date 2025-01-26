Council changes housing policy over age discrimination concerns

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

A local authority has ended their older housing policy amid fears it may be accused of age discrimination.

Previously, Wrexham council reserved some social housing solely for the over 50s, in certain communities.

The council’s Executive Board approved plans to lift the local letting policies as it reviewed its overall social housing allocation policy.

Older communities

Local lettings provisions were designed around the idea that older people would feel safer in communities where their neighbours were of a similar age.

The policy was once common in authorities throughout the UK.

But Wrexham will now abolish the policy, allowing houses and flats to be allocated to anyone on the housing waiting list that is suitable.

The policy change – which will come in on March 17 – does not affect sheltered accommodation or bungalows – which will continue to be allocated to residents over 60 based on need.

‘Problematic’

Councillor Marc Jones raised the issue at the Executive Board meeting this week.

“The proposal to get rid of the local lettings policy gives me cause for concern,” he said. “I feel in some circumstances it would be problematic.”

But Head of Housing, Tracy Hague, said that the policy needed to end to prevent tenants bringing age discrimination cases against the council.

Council leader Mark Pritchard supported the proposal.

“I take on board the challenge the housing team faced,” he said. “Having seen the assessment I’m surprised we haven’t had a legal challenge in the past.”

Ms Hague said: “What we’re looking to do is remove local lettings policies for general need properties and review that over two years to see if that assists us in any way in bringing down the waiting list,” she said.

“We will be monitoring to make sure that, in fact, it is beneficial to the people of Wrexham.”

