Council chops down trees which were ‘providing cover’ for antisocial behaviour

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council said that a number of conifer trees cut down at a popular park in the city had been providing cover for incidents of antisocial behaviour.

Eight conifers were felled and removed from Alexandra Gardens on King Edward VII Avenue in Cathays.

The council also said the trees had outgrown their space and will be replaced by some large holly trees.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “Eight conifers have been removed from Alexandra Gardens and will be replaced imminently with eight large holly trees.

“The existing conifers had outgrown their space and their dense and low-growing foliage had also been providing cover for repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour in the park.”

Cardiff Council said more conifers will be removed from the park as part of a wider plan.

The spokesperson added: “Holly tree canopies are compact and conical in shape and their berries provide an excellent source of food for wildlife.

“This is the first phase of a plan to replace a total of 16 conifers in the park, with a further eight to be removed and replaced during the next planting season, after the bird nesting season is over.”

