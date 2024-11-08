Council claim £300K legal fees ‘imperative’ on useless building

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A council says it was “imperative” that it spent £300,000 on legal fees associated with its unusable HGV depot, which is costing taxpayers £20K a month until 2031.

Earlier this week Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders slammed Conwy County Council after a freedom of information request revealed the local authority had spent £296,272.98 seeking legal advice since 2016.

Despite costing £240,000 annually in rent, the purpose-built HGV depot at Mochdre Commerce Park cannot be used to house council trucks as the floor is too weak.

Legal dispute

Conwy council is in a legal dispute with the landlords R.R Sea Strand Limited – although the initial lease was taken out with Conygar Investment Company PLC.

The contract for the building started in May 2016, meaning the authority has spent around £2m to date on rent.

Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders called the situation “a disgrace” calling for accountability in the council.

But the council has now claimed spending the money on legal fees was “imperative”.

‘Defects’

A council spokeswoman commented: “The council is currently engaged in litigation with the landlord regarding liability for alleged defects to the property which have prevented the council from utilising the building as a HGV depot.

“Those defects only came to light after the lease had been agreed.

“In respect of the legal costs, it is of course imperative that the council receives appropriate legal advice and representation.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further, as this matter is the subject of ongoing litigation.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

