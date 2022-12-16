Council commits to sports pitch funding

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

Swansea Council has committed £330,000 to a new all-weather sports pitch in Mumbles.

The pitch is the final element of a scheme at Underhill Park which will create six new changing rooms, public toilets, an upgrade of the existing pavilion, and a new community café and activity space.

The £330,000 comes from the council’s economic recovery fund, which was launched during the Covid pandemic, and matches the £330,000 already pledged by Mumbles Community Council.

The group driving the project forward – Mumbles Community Association (MCA) – has applied to other organisations to try to raise further funds for the pitch, which will cost just under £1.1 million.

Work on the main building project will cost more than £2 million and could be completed in time for a spring 2023 opening. It’ll be used by Mumbles Rugby Club and Mumbles Rangers Football Club, among others.

On a visit to the site, council leader Rob Stewart said he was pleased to be able to help MCA realise its vision.

“It was very exciting to see the great progress that is being made,” said Cllr Stewart. “When they open, the facilities that will be here for people who live in or visit Mumbles, and for those from across the area who play competitive sport in the park, are going to be fantastic.”

Commitment

Cabinet member for investment, regeneration and tourism, Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, said: “I’m delighted to be announcing this award, which will help add the final element to the plans and ensure the sustainability of the development, following through on our commitment to support the development and provide all-weather facilities for the community in Mumbles.”

MCA chairman Simon Tse said the charity was thrilled to have been awarded the £330,000.

“From the moment we announced that the construction work on the rest of phase one was getting under way, interest in progress with securing a new all-weather pitch in Underhill has been extremely high,” he said.

“And with other applications for funding already in place we are now extremely hopeful that our charity will soon be able to deliver this long desired new facility which will expand and extend playing time for sport in Underhill.”

Longer term MCA would like to build a larger community facility, including a gym, on the Newton side of the park.

Mr Tse said the plans to upgrade the dated changing rooms at the park were first hatched 16 years ago.

“My son was playing rugby, and a group of dads came together and said we’ve got to do something about it,” he said.

