Council confirms Christmas tree collections hit by industrial action

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

The roadside collection of Christmas trees in Cardiff this year will not take place as a result of an industrial dispute.

The local authority made its announcement shortly after union Unite said that its members at the council voted in favour of more strike action.

The walkout, which comes weeks after a two-month period of strike action over pay, is expected to run until January 25.

This new round of strikes is over a number of local issues according to Unite, including alleged bullying.

Cardiff Council said that the union’s claims of bullying refer to allegations that were made more than a year ago, and that an independent review found no substance to the allegations.

Disrupted

The council will aim to run its waste collection service as normal. However, the collection of hygiene waste and Christmas trees will be disrupted.

As you look to make a start on taking down your Christmas decorations, here is what you can do with your old Christmas tree.

Designated drop off point

Cardiff Council has advised residents to take their Christmas tree to a drop off point in the city if they can.

The designated drop off point provided by the local authority will be at Heath Park car park.

It will be open from Saturday January 6 to Sunday January 7 between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

Take it to the tip

Alternatively, residents have been told that they can take their Christmas trees to their nearest tip without having to make a booking.

Christmas trees can be taken to either Bessemer Close Recycling Centre in Grangetown, or Lamby Way Recycling Centre in Rumney.

Both recycling centres are open from Monday to Sunday between the hours of 9am and 6pm.

Chop it and store it

If you have the tools to hand and the space, you could cut up your old Christmas tree and keep it in your green garden waste bin until garden waste collections re-start in the spring.

Secateurs

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) advises using secateurs to cut off the branches of the tree and sawing the trunk down into short sections.

If you do have a garden and the necessary space, the RHS also states on their website that you can stack the chopped up tree and leave it to break down naturally.

The broken down tree can provide shelter and food for animals as it decays and it also improves the soil and feeds nearby plants.

You can find more information on waste collection in Cardiff by visiting the council’s website.

