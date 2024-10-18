Council confirms ‘no plans’ to roll out insect meat school dinners

A Welsh council has confirmed it has “no plans” to roll out insect protein mince on its school dinner menus.

In a submitted question at the Pembrokeshire County Council meeting of October 17, member of the public Valerie Sutherland asked: “At a recent Biodiversity Study Day, Dr Sarah Beynon of the St David’s Bug Farm said that VEXo – the ‘mince’ used in their spaghetti bolognese comprising insect protein and vegetables – will be rolled out to Pembrokeshire schools soon.

“Has a contract for this been signed for imminent rollout? If so, have the allergic reactions and inflammatory issues been taken fully into account as children with seafood allergies will be affected by the chitin in this product?”

Pembrokeshire is well known for Dr Beynon’s Bug Farm, the vision of Dr Sarah Beynon, who wanted to combine her love of farming, academic research and education by setting up a centre of excellence in her hometown of St Davids, with VEXo produced by Bug Farm Foods.

‘Not true’

Dr Beynon, recently responded to the published submitted question, disputing saying the ‘mince’ would be ‘rolled out’ to schools.

“I did not say this, as it is not true. I explained the exciting development of VEXo insect and plant protein mince with over 2,000 Pembrokeshire school children, teachers, social scientists, nutritionists, Welsh Government and Innovate UK, explaining that VEXo Bolognese was due to be offered on school menus in Pembrokeshire in 2020.

“Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic hit during the same week that we were due to finalise the roll-out with Pembrokeshire County Council. Schools were closed, so it did not go ahead. I mentioned that we are looking forward to revisiting this with Pembrokeshire County Council in the future, but did not put a timeframe on it.”

‘Sustainability’

Dr Beynon added: “We would never force anyone to eat anything they didn’t want to. Pupils are never forced to consume a food – during the previous discussions, it would be offered as a choice on the menu.

“Interestingly, 100 per cent of pupils liked VEXo Bolognese and one of the most wonderful outcomes of in-school workshops we ran was that children said it made them want to learn more about sustainability in schools. It also increased the take-up of school meals.”

In a related question to full council, Valerie Sutherland asked: “Insects bred for human consumption carry parasites that are seriously harmful to humans. Are councillors aware of the potentially serious health implications of children effectively being forced to consume insect protein as outlined [in an accompanying study]?”

On other issues raised by the questioner, Dr Beynon said: “All plant, fungi and livestock foods have the potential to carry pests, parasites and pesticides that can be harmful to humans. The vital stage in eating them is how they are processed or cooked with industry-standard critical control points reached. Insects are no different. Insects farmed for human food are anaesthetized before being killed (frozen) and are cooked at high temperatures. Full microbiology testing is carried out.

“The fact that the resultant products have a stable ambient shelf life for around two years shows just how low-risk the food product is.”

Responding to the questions at full council, Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language Cllr Guy Woodham said: “Pembrokeshire County Council has no plans to be involved in the rollout of VEXo, no contract has been procured or signed.”

In response to the second question, he said ‘novel foods’ like insect protein required a specific permission from the Food Standards Agency, with scientific evidence provided to assess there was no health risk.

He reiterated: “Pembrokeshire County Council has no plans to be involved in the rollout of VEXo.”

