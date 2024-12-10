Council considers making changes to roads across the city to improve bus travel

Ted Peskett – Local democracy reporter

A number of changes could be made to roads across Cardiff including introducing new bus lanes and stopping pavement parking to encourage more people to use public transport.

Cardiff Council has today launched a consultation on its plan to make bus travel quicker and more reliable in the city.

The seven-week consultation on the Bus Priority Infrastructure Plan will ask residents about proposals for a network of six bus corridors into Cardiff.

Proposed corridors include key routes across the city such as the ones between Cardiff and Newport, University Hospital of Wales and the International Sports Village and the route between the city centre and northeast Cardiff.

Travel

Councillor Dan De’Ath, Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for strategic planning, climate change, and transport, said: “Since the Covid-19 pandemic, bus travel in Cardiff has decreased and has not fully recovered, with current estimates showing bus patronage is 10-20% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

“The plan aims to reverse this trend by making bus travel quicker and more reliable through various interventions. “It’s important to note that we are not proposing dedicated bus lanes along the entire length of these routes, but rather targeted interventions to make bus travel more attractive for residents and visitors.”

The council has received funding from Welsh Government for the concept designs of the bus corridors, but further funding would be required for construction work.

Routes

Here are the six proposed bus corridors and the potential changes to the routes there:

Ely to the City Centre

Cardiff Council said bus lanes are not feasible for this route due to narrow roads, but priority lanes and traffic restrictions will be assessed.

Potential interventions include:

Kerbside controls to prevent pavement parking and bus stop obstructions

Reorganising bus stops for safer pedestrian crossings

Installing technology at junctions to prioritise buses

University Hospital for Wales to the International Sports Village

Potential interventions include:

Kerbside controls to prevent obstructions

Changes to key junctions (Albany Road/City Road/Richmond Road/Crwys Road and Newport Road/City Road)

Technology to prioritise buses and enhance bus stops

Potential bus lanes towards the International Sports Village

City Centre to Newport Road, Cardiff Parkway, and Newport

Potential interventions include:

Bus lanes in specific sections

Technology to prioritise buses

Junction changes (Newport Road/Wentloog Road, Newport Road/City Road, Newport Road/Westgrove)

Kerbside controls to prevent obstructions

Relocating bus stops for safer pedestrian crossings

City Centre to Cardiff Bay

Cardiff Council said it will consider “various measures” to prioritise bus travel along this route, but has not given any further detail on the potential changes that are being considered.

City Centre to north Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and Caerphilly

Potential interventions include:

Assessing Gabalfa Roundabout for bus priority

Technology to prioritise buses at junctions

Reorganising bus stops

Changes at the Merthyr Road/Caerphilly Road junction

City Centre to Plasnewydd and northeast Cardiff

Potential interventions include:

Kerbside controls to prevent obstructions

Relocating bus stops for safer pedestrian crossings

Technology at junctions to prioritise buses

Junction changes (Albany Road/City Road/Richmond Road/Crwys Road and Newport Road/Westgrove)

Benefits

Cllr De’Ath added: “Investing in public transport and active travel provides a credible alternative to private car use, offering significant benefits.

“This includes reducing congestion, improving air quality, and making Cardiff a better place to live and visit.

“The plan proposes six key bus routes connecting with major interchange points, including the new Bus Interchange, Waungron Station, University Hospital for Wales, and future park & ride sites.”

The council’s plan was developed in consultation with Cardiff Bus, Transport for Wales, and other operators.

