Council considers options for future of community centre

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Councillors have agreed to find a new use for a community centre after its lease and operating agreement were handed back to the local authority.

A meeting of Neath Port Talbot Council earlier this month, agreed to begin the process of finding a new use for the Cross Community Enterprise Centre in Pontardawe, with responsibility for the premises now given to the council’s head of property and regeneration until a decision has been made on its future.

The site is in the heart of Pontardawe town centre, based at the junction of Herbert Street and High Street where it has been used for “many years” as a community centre and office accommodation for local businesses.

The three-floor building was leased out to an independent operator in 2015, however a council spokesperson said that in 2023 it “became clear the operator could no longer continue and the lease was surrendered with council officers working to help the tenants secure alternative suitable accommodation.”

Health and safety

While the building has since been closed for health and safety reasons all tenants at the prominent building were said to have found alternative accommodation while discussions on its future take place.

A report published by Neath Port Talbot Council also said that the costs of bringing the premises back up to a “suitable standard for its existing use” could be in excess of £500,000, adding that members of a scrutiny committee had raised concerns about the loss of a community meeting space within the town due to the closure.

