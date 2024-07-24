Council considers plans to turn off some street lights to save money

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A council is considering plans to turn off some street lights during the early hours of the morning to save money.

Councillors in Neath Port Talbot are considering proposals for a pilot exercise to look at the feasibility of switching off lights in some locations.

The local authority has already approved a move to dim street lights to help it save money on increasing energy cost.

The spiralling cost of electricity in recent years is expected to see the council’s street lighting energy budget of £1.18 million overspent by £150,000 this year.

A report detailing the plans said: “On March 24, 2024 the then cabinet board discussed the

implementation of energy saving strategies relating to additional dimming of lighting and part-night lighting.

“The extra dimming was approved but there were member concerns regarding the part-night lighting and it was acknowledged in the decision report that further work was needed to complete a satisfactory impact assessment in relation to such savings. This included a pilot exercise, details of which were required to be submitted for scrutiny and approval.

“Further to previously commissioned consultancy work it has been initially assessed that part-night lighting could include switching off up to around 14,000 lanterns during the small hours.”

Pilot

It added that if the idea was approved by cabinet in the coming months, the pilot exercise would run during November this year, with the lights being switched off between 1am and 5am.

It estimates that the part-night lighting could save around £180,000 annually.

The trial would then be taking place across seven areas in the borough, which the report said were chosen for the geographic spread throughout the authority.

Members also heard how consultation would be a part of the pilot exercise with the results of the trial being reported back to councillors before any future discussions were had.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

