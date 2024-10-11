Council criticised for not suspending headteacher facing multiple bullying allegations

Martin Shipton

A headteacher at the centre of multiple bullying allegations shouldn’t be allowed to stay at work while he is under investigation by Powys County Council, according to those who have complained.

Last month Nation.Cymru reported how dozens of current and former teachers and parents claimed they were victims of bullying and other serious misconduct.

We are aware of the identity of the headteacher and the school, but are unable to publish their names for legal reasons.

However, we were sent a copy of a letter sent to Emma Palmer, the council’s chief executive, by 14 named individuals. Many more are said to be prepared to give evidence to an independent inquiry.

‘Witch hunt’

The letter said: [“The head teacher] adopted a strategy engineered by biased investigating officers that became a zealous witch hunt against several staff, who remained suspended on full pay for years. Most of these allegations have proven to be unfounded, which is hardly surprising given the manner of questioning and reporting throughout all investigations. Nevertheless [the head teacher] has maintained this false narrative, resorting to behaviours from misrepresentation to blackmail, in order to thwart the legitimate concerns of anyone who dares to present an alternative view.

“ … There have also been bullying behaviours including against parents and pupils to hound them from the school. This situation has caused many staff to suffer anxiety, depression, PTSD and panic attacks. Many have been libelled, slandered and falsely accused in order to justify [the head teacher’s] and others’ treatment of them. Governors standing up to [the head teacher] have been subject to similar treatment.”

Investigation

The county council confirmed that the letter had been received and that an investigation was underway.

We have now been contacted by representatives of the complainants, who say they are not convinced the council is taking the matter seriously.

In a statement the complainants said: “Powys County Council have stated they are investigating. Due to the nature of the allegations the head should be suspended. If not, then why not?

“It was announced to staff that a meeting would take place after school on the Monday following the [original] article appearing in Nation.Cymru. Staff were anticipating an announcement about the article, instead they received cake as a thanks for their hard work. There was no mention of the article, nor were any of the issues or concerns raised despite staff separately raising these in a letter sent to the Chair of Governors. He has not acknowledged the email containing this letter. However, these were given lip-service in a meeting with newly appointed staff.

“The headteacher remains in school able to influence any investigation. Persons named in the letter sent to the CEO [of the council] remain in their role, able to, for instance, study parents’ social media profiles and feedback to others. This is a risk when Powys County Council announce they are investigating, but appear to do little to address that investigation.

“Quite simply, all the council needs to do is speak directly to staff to confirm the veracity of the complaints. The fact that they haven’t done this is a compelling argument for immediate appointment of independent investigators beyond Powys.

“ …To not suspend the headteacher, especially when issues of intimidation and evidence irregularities have been raised, amongst other things, is not just couched in unfairness but it is a blatant, proactive defence of his position. It enables him, and other actors who may benefit, to act with impunity.

“The perception of this in the wider school community, who are aware of past but also current events and behaviours impacting directly on staff and children, further emphasises the pointlessness of raising concerns. When staff do not believe raising concerns will be heeded, it is not a safe environment for children, especially those with communication difficulties.

Impact

They continue:“Some staff will have seen and many will be aware of the impact on staff who have raised concerns. Even when there is evidence, when an investigation within the school has eventually taken place, evidence is ignored, the conclusions are massaged and not acted upon. The grievance process is viewed by many staff as corrupt.

“ … Skilled staff are reduced to tears by the actions of the headteacher. All this could easily be confirmed by investigators. In any bona fide investigation the headteacher would be suspended, as other staff would have been. Yet he remains in school.

“ … Why is this being allowed to continue without redress? Not only is it fundamentally wrong, but it allows those with a conflict of interest to build on and create a consistent narrative to deflect from what is the worst kept secret: the school is failing in its duty of care [to meet] children’s needs.

“In the absence of any functioning processes to obtain justice in Powys, staff have raised their concerns in public, bypassing those less concerned with children’s welfare than reputational damage.

“There should be a full, out of county investigation, if not a full Welsh Government review of all of Powys’ services.

“Of course, many will have been moved on to avoid scrutiny, but still they should be held to account. The remit of this investigation will be crucial to its probity. It should involve current members of school staff, as well as those who were suspended,and ex-members of staff forced from their roles in direct contradiction of employment law, disciplinary, grievance and whistleblowing policies. Any further delay or inaction in an attempt to cover up is unconscionable.”

A spokesperson for Powys County Council responded: “The council is continuing to look into this matter.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

