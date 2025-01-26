Council declines to share further information on dogs seized from animal sanctuary due to criminal proceedings

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A council has said it cannot provide any further information on dogs seized from an animal sanctuary due to ongoing criminal proceedings.

Monmouthshire council seized 82 dogs when its animal welfare officers raided the Lost Souls Sanctuary in Rogiet in September 2023 and it had also confirmed 11 dogs were put to sleep during the operation.

Portskewett councillor Lisa Dymock asked for an update related to the proceedings at the council’s January 23 meeting.

The Conservative said: “It has been nearly 16 months since the council conducted the raid and seized 71 dogs at Lost Souls Sanctuary.

“This matter is still of significant concern to members of the public and many are seeking welfare on the dogs and clarity on the resource allocated, please could the cabinet member confirm the total costs incurred to date for the investigation, operation (raid), ongoing shelter of seized dogs and legal representation associated to this case?”

Crown Court trial

However Cllr Angela Sandles, the Labour cabinet member for equalities and engagement, said she couldn’t provide any further information due to a Crown Court trial to be held later this year.

She said: “I understand there is great public interest but I’m afraid as this matter is subject to criminal proceedings and scheduled for trial in August 2025 it would be inappropriate to comment until the legal proceedings are completed in due process.”

Cllr Dymock then asked for an update on the current welfare of the dogs and how many have been “domestically rehoused” but Cllr Sandles again said it would be inappropriate to comment due to the legal proceedings.

When Cllr Dymock had previously raised the issue at a council meeting in January last year she was told 40 dogs had been rehoused.

Anne Felicity Lewis, 68, from the Lost Souls Sanctuary in Minnett’s Lane, Rogiet, near Caldicot, denied 15 separate charges related to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, and failing to ensure their welfare, when she appeared before magistrates in May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

