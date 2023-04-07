Council declines Tory calls for big-screen coverage of Coronation
Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter
Pembrokeshire Council has rejected a Welsh Conservatives call to organise big screen displays of the forthcoming Coronation across the county
A letter was sent to Council Leader David Simpson by Welsh Conservatives, Shadow Minister for Local Government Sam Rowlands MS and Shadow Minister for Culture Tourism and Sport Tom Giffard MS.
The letter, shared on social media, read: “To enable everyone across the country to take part in the events over the weekend of May 6 and 7, the BBC will be suspending the licence fee as part of a one-off dispensation.
“This move will allow venues across Wales to screen the live coronation ceremony and the coronation concert.
“In light of this, we believe this would be an exciting opportunity for local councils and community groups to broadcast the historic events in town centres and other public spaces via big screens.
“Hopefully your authority will be able to put in place such a screening, along with other activities, to bring together the community on what will be a very special occasion.
“We look forward to hearing from you on what events you will have in place and if you need any further assistance we would be delighted to help.”
A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “In a geographically large county like Pembrokeshire with many towns and villages, events for the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla are felt to be better suited to being arranged around local circumstances and for town and community councils to arrange or for local residents to organise street parties as has become the tradition in celebration of momentous royal events.”
Why dont the Tory party use some of the money they have received from Russia, to erect the screens themselves, not ask the taxpayer to foot the bill, for a Tory unionist “knees up”. They could do it in local Tory party clubs.
Is that why the back bar of the Con Club is known as the ‘Kremlin’…
Better to stream the musical Owain Glyndwr across Cymru and the rest of the World…
Exciting opportunity?! Nobody cares.
Damn, I won’t be able to see it while I’m on my 3 day solo camping trip up the Brecon Beacons, such a shame😉
Where are community councils going to find around £1500 a screen hire after 13 years of Tory austerity and an economy rapidly becoming Fourth World?
There are 67 community councils in Pembs. You would be hard pressed to locate that many “big screens” in all of Wales.
Fairly typical responses so far from the lefties, little-Welshers and anti-monarchists. I hope you all have a fun weekend, isolating yourselves from the rest of us proud British people, who will be raising many a glass to toast our new King, along with the majority in our nation.
“majority”? You’ll get the data from the Telegraph, I suppose.
Nice trolling, you raise that glass, and maybe one for the kings sex offender brother.