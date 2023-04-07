Council declines Tory calls for big-screen coverage of Coronation

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Pembrokeshire Council has rejected a Welsh Conservatives call to organise big screen displays of the forthcoming Coronation across the county

A letter was sent to Council Leader David Simpson by Welsh Conservatives, Shadow Minister for Local Government Sam Rowlands MS and Shadow Minister for Culture Tourism and Sport Tom Giffard MS.

The letter, shared on social media, read: “To enable everyone across the country to take part in the events over the weekend of May 6 and 7, the BBC will be suspending the licence fee as part of a one-off dispensation.

“This move will allow venues across Wales to screen the live coronation ceremony and the coronation concert.

“In light of this, we believe this would be an exciting opportunity for local councils and community groups to broadcast the historic events in town centres and other public spaces via big screens.

“Hopefully your authority will be able to put in place such a screening, along with other activities, to bring together the community on what will be a very special occasion.

“We look forward to hearing from you on what events you will have in place and if you need any further assistance we would be delighted to help.”

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “In a geographically large county like Pembrokeshire with many towns and villages, events for the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla are felt to be better suited to being arranged around local circumstances and for town and community councils to arrange or for local residents to organise street parties as has become the tradition in celebration of momentous royal events.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

