Council denies it has decided to axe leisure centres to save money

A council has reassured residents that no decision has been taken to close its leisure facilities to save money.

Powys County Council says no decisions has been made “about the future configuration” of the county’s leisure centres in response to concerns raised by locals.

The council has confirmed that a review of leisure provision is being finalised and the findings will be published and considered by Cabinet and the Economy, Residents and Communities Scrutiny Committee this autumn.

Review

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “I want to reassure our residents that no decisions have been made about the future of leisure provision across the county. We are determined to work with our communities and the people of Powys in shaping future delivery of all council services

“Our thorough review of the county’s leisure provision is being finalised and this will be published shortly and will be considered by both Cabinet and the relevant scrutiny committee.

“However, the council is facing financial pressures which is presenting us with a considerable gap in our finances. This means we can’t afford to continue delivering our services in the same way.

“Given the challenges we’re facing, every area of the council is under review.

“Our aim is to provide good quality leisure centres that the council can afford to run and are as accessible as possible to all the residents of our county.

“Sustainable Powys is about working together to design a future, and also building resilience so community-led solutions can help meet local need. It is about being here for those who need support most.

“Although we are in initial stages of planning, we are making progress in developing ideas about how we will deliver services in the future. Our work is looking at the council’s assets, the way we manage important services such as education, social care, leisure and transport.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

