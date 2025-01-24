Council denies popular attraction is for sale

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A council has said it isn’t “flogging off” one of its area’s “well loved” tourist attractions under budget plans to save £5 million.

The Old Station at Tintern is a free to visit 10-acre site on the banks of the river Wye. It also has a tea rooms and an N-gauge model railway and restored railway carriages housing local history and information displays open from April to October.

As well as revenue from the tea rooms owners Monmouthshire County Council collect car parking charges which are used to support the site’s maintenance budget.

Budget proposals

Under plans included in the council’s 2025/26 budget proposals it is planned to save £30,000 by leasing the Old Station to a commercial operator for three to five years.

Any changeover wouldn’t be implemented until after the current season and budget documents state savings would be achieved through a reduction in seasonal staff and also adjusting the hours of staff to “match the operational season”.

Other options under consideration listed in the document are to sell the Old Station to a commercial operator or to make changes to the council’s current in-house operating model.

Conservative group opposition leader Richard John questioned the Labour-led cabinet on the proposals, when it approved its draft budget for consultation, and asked if cabinet members had visited the attraction.

The Mitchell Troy and Trellech councillor said: “Had you been there you will have seen it is well loved and I don’t think you would be putting this proposal forward.”

He accused the cabinet off “flogging off” a “valued asset” which he said has four stars on the Tripadvisor travel website, just behind the nearby 12th Century Tintern Abbey.

Commercial trader

Cllr Ben Callard, who is responsible for finance, replied: “No one is flogging it off. The proposal is not to sell it off but put out for lease for a commercial trader. I hope it continues to thrive and I absolutely agree it is a wonderful place to go and visit.”

Council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said she could assure Cllr John she had visited with her family and a number of cabinet members also indicated they had as well when asked.

The council is running a consultation on its proposals until Saturday, February 22 and a final budget is due to be agreed in March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

