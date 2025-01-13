Council dodges massive fine for missing recycling targets

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

A huge fine which prompted a council to introduce a new system of three-weekly bin collections has been scrapped by the Welsh Government.

But two more waste fines are still hanging over the local authority as the Senedd waits to see whether the new system actually improves recycling rates.

Flintshire County Council’s decision to dramatically overhaul its household waste collection service was a direct result of it missing waste and recycling targets between 2021 and 2024.

As a consequence of failing to reach its target of recycling 64% of household waste over those three years the Welsh Government issued the cash-strapped council with fines totalling £1.2 million.

Reprieve

But the council has been given a reprieve after approving plans to move to three-weekly bin collections starting in April. The move is designed to increase recycling rates across the county as Welsh Government targets have now risen to 70%.

Black bin bags used for general waste will now be collected every three weeks. Recycling, including plastics, cardboard, glass and food waste will still be collected every week.

The council hopes that be making this change, residents will more readily sort their waste to prevent their general waste bin overflowing.

Katie Wilby, Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, said: “Since 2021, Flintshire County Council has failed to meet Welsh Government’s waste and recycling targets and has been at risk of being fined more than £1.2 million.

“In response to this, a robust and ambitious plan was put in place to increase our recycling rate to 70% and beyond, and deliver the council’s ambitions of becoming net carbon zero by 2030.

“Last year the council published its new Resource and Waste Strategy 2024-2030, which sets out the plan to reduce, reuse and recycle more household waste in Flintshire, including a move to three-weekly black bin collections.

“Welsh Government has reviewed the council’s plan and has noted the drive to improve performance back to the levels needed to comply with the statutory minimum target and has therefore decided to waive the penalty of £663,000 for the period 2021-22.”

Ambition

Councillor Glyn Banks, Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Transportation, said: “This is a step in the right direction, and it is promising that Welsh Government has acknowledged the ambition to improve recycling rates in Flintshire.

“However, there are still potential infraction fines looming for 2022-23 and 2023-24 so it is vital that we as a county achieve the improvements set out in the new plan.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

