Council engaged with UK Government over future of Companies House offices

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

The Companies House offices in Cardiff are being considered as a solution to controversial plans to build a new school.

Cardiff Council recently confirmed that it is engaging with the UK Government’s property unit over the future of the offices on Crown Way in Gabalfa.

Campaigners who are opposed to plans to knock down Maindy Velodrome for the multi million pound expansion of Cathays High urged the council to consider the site as an alternative last year.

Suitability

Save Maindy Velodrome campaigners claimed at the time they were informed by sources that the Government Property Agency (GPA) was looking to sell the land where the Companies House offices are situated.

Cardiff Council ward member for Gabalfa, Councillor Ashley Wood, asked at a full council meeting last week if the council still intends to proceed with a land swap “in light of the recent availability of the more suitable Companies House site”.

In response, chair of the meeting of cabinet as trustee of Maindy Park Trust, Cllr Dan De’Ath, said: “The council continues to respond to correspondence from the Charity Commission seeking additional information in connection with the application to swap land.

“The council is also engaged with the Government Property Unit regarding the future of Companies House.

“Given the importance of delivering a new school for Cathays High, the council is pursuing both strategies in tandem as there is no guarantee of acquiring the Companies House site.”

The UK Government said in August 2023 that it was contacted by the GPA regarding the Crown Way site.

All it has said since when pressed on the matter, including in light of the council’s recent statement, is: “We are committed to having an efficient and cost-effective public estate.

“Any announcements regarding the Crown Way site would be made in the usual way.”

Cardiff Council is the sole trustee of Maindy Park Trust, the charity that owns Maindy Park.

On March 2, 2023 Cardiff Council’s cabinet approved the recommendations of an independent advisory committee to go ahead with a land swap which would see land at Maindy Park exchanged for land at Caedelyn Park in Rhiwbina.

However, the decision is subject to approval by the Charity Commission.

The Charity Commission has been collating information from the council to help it come to an informed decision.

It has also asked for further information about Cardiff Council’s decision making as a trustee.

Cardiff Council said it is gathering further information from a number of directorates and expects to provide this information to the Charity Commission in the coming weeks.

