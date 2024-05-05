Council faces challenges from older housing stock, low incomes and off-grid properties

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

One Welsh council’s homes are among the coldest, with the poorest energy efficiency ratings, meaning higher bills according to newly released data.

According to statistics Gwynedd has the third lowest EPC rating of local authorities in England and Wales.

The data is from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysed by renewable energy specialists Cotswold Energy Group.

It describes “a stark disparity” in household energy efficiency across the regions, including a strong north south divide in England.

EPC Ratings

In Wales, only 40.12% of homes had an EPC rating of C or above and are considered “energy efficient.”

Gwynedd also faces challenges with low Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings due to its old housing stock, a high percentage of off-grid properties and low incomes.

An EPC tells you how energy efficient a property is, and is a requirement when selling, renting or building a new property.

It rates a property from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient) using a colour-coded traffic light system.

According to the stats, only 25.09% of Gwynedd’s homes hold an EPC rating of C or above, followed by Ceredigion at 28.42% and Powys, 30.86%.

“Challenges”

The worst areas in England were in Yorkshire and Humberside with 39.8 homes with an EPC rating of C or above, the best score was in London with a 51.54% score.

It is known that residents in low rating regions often pay a premium to heat their homes, due to poor insulation or being older homes.

These houses lose heat easily, leading to higher energy bills, can lead to fuel poverty and can see an increase in carbon emissions.

Regions with lower average incomes will also see less investment in upgrading existing housing stock.

According to a Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson: “Gwynedd faces challenges with low EPC ratings due to its old housing stock, with 50% pre-dating 1900, a high percentage of off-grid properties and low incomes in the area.

“However, Cyngor Gwynedd is working with partners to address this issue.

“Initiatives like the ECO 4 scheme are making a tangible impact by improving heating systems and insulation in homes, benefiting 278 households across the county since 2022.

“Additionally, a dedicated team within the Council is focused on tackling fuel poverty by increasing awareness of available support and providing practical advice, ensuring that those in need can access vital assistance.”

Among efforts to tackle the issues, is The ECO 4 scheme, its objectives include reducing fuel poverty by improving the least energy efficient housing stock occupied by low income, vulnerable and fuel poor households, helping to meet the Government’s fuel poverty and net carbon zero commitments.

More details on the support available can be found on the website: Energy in the home (llyw.cymru)

