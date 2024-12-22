Council foodbank appeal raises over £19k

A local authority has managed to raise over £19,000 for foodbanks and community groups thanks to a festive appeal.

The festive appeal, co-ordinated by Caerphilly County Borough Council, saw residents, Council staff, contractors, and suppliers make online cash donations. With all donated funds being distributed directly to groups across the Caerphilly food network, which is supported by the Council’s Caerphilly Cares team.

Demand

More than 30 Companies, hailing from all across Wales, supported the appeal this year.

Leader of Caerphilly Council, Cllr Sean Morgan, said “Sadly we have seen an increase in demand for foodbanks in recent years and the Christmas period can be particularly challenging for many. As a Council we recognise the vital lifeline foodbanks and community groups provide to people experiencing financial hardship.

“We have been running this appeal for several years and, in that time, raised tens of thousands of pounds to help foodbanks buy the supplies they need. The amount raised in this year’s appeal is staggering and I’d like to thank everyone for their generous donations. I’d also like to thank the Council staff who work hard behind the scenes each year to make this appeal a success.”

Further Info

For more information on local foodbanks in the Caerphilly area, contact the Council’s Caerphilly Cares team on 01443 811490, text SUPPORT to 07537 414 443, email [email protected], or find them online at Caerphilly County Borough.

